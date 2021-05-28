Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii High-Oh! Surfing Legend Billy Kemper Debuts Maui Wowie Products Online

Bryce Gruber
Bryce Gruber
 19 days ago

CBD is finally being widely accepted with its natural best friend, THC— and you can finally buy it online.

When Billy Kemper, the 30-year-old professional surfing legend from Haiku, Hawaii found himself slammed into a rock after encountering one of the most beautifully dangerous waves of his career off the coast of Morrocco, and was left with crippling physical and emotional pain that stuck with him for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huylu_0aAogyez00
Billy Kemper, Four-time “Jaws” event ChampionBilly Kemper

“The stars were aligning to have one of the most successful Morocco surf trips of my entire career. At the very end of this trip-of-a-lifetime, when everything seemed to be in the absolute, perfect place—I picked the thickest, gnarliest wave to ride," Billy shared with News Break exclusively. "Shortly after picking me up in the air, it drove me into a rock, slamming the right side of my body down and knocking me out. That rock started an eight-month-long battle against myself. That rock was heavy—with more than just its physical presence. It made me feel like I was drowning over and over again, getting closer to hitting rock bottom in my own life. It injured me, and through that injury, it felt like it was slowly trying to kill me. All this while I was stuck abroad in the midst of a global pandemic. I was told I may never surf, or even walk, again and the road to rehabilitation would be long and painful."

He was pulled from the water after floating in and out of consciousness, hyperventilating and blacking out, writhing in pain, and fearful that he had been left paralyzed.

"I opened my eyes and found myself in a make-shift hospital bed and realized I couldn’t feel any sensation down the majority of my body’s right side. As I watched the doctors examine a blurry X-ray of my pelvis by the light of a cell phone, I was completely terrified to see a massive crack in my bone."

Kemper did, indeed, have traumatic injuries including a fully broken pelvis, a collapsed lung, and a laundry list of other injuries that taunted his hopes for a full recovery in the middle of a global pandemic. Heading back home to Hawaii was top of mind.

"I was rushed to receive medical care back in the states, where I learned that my ligaments and knee were shredded. ACL, MCL, meniscus – they were all gone. My knee would need to be fully reconstructed. I was lucky to even be alive, but I was also told I may never surf – let alone walk – again. The road to rehabilitation was definitely going to be a long, painful battle and it really didn’t seem like there was any long-term relief in sight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy9al_0aAogyez00
Billy showcasing one of the Medterra CBD products he uses for pain reliefBilly Kemper

That's when Billy turned to the pain-relieving benefits of CBD, something he says his mom taught him about and used in 2017 during her own stage four throat cancer battle in 2017. He noted that while CBD and THC combinations didn't necessarily cure her, they managed to take the edge off her suffering— and that was meaningful enough to Kemper to try the alternative therapies for himself.

"Doctors openly doubted if I would ever be able to surf or even walk without pain again. Part of the culture of being raised in Hawaii and being raised on rock surrounded by ocean is that there's never a fear of the water. Surfing has always been a part of me. Without surfing, I am not Billy," he shared. "I was determined to find the best people in sports medicine, training, training, tissue work, chiropractic adjustment, including the best CBD. I was encouraged by my uncle, Laird Hamilton, to use what’s natural and comes from the earth. That's when I reached out to Medterra’s CEO, Jay Hartenbach, who has become a close friend of mine, to discuss a full spectrum CBD line." Billy was quick to point out that his THC-inclusive line with Medterra was formulated to be a revolutionary tool for adults though, and definitely wasn't designed or formulated for those under 18.

"With guidance from Medterra’s Medical Advisory Board and with careful attention to quality, natural and purity standards, True Full Spectrum, a formula containing CBD and THC, was born — an untraditional and first for the Medterra brand. It’s the only brand that I trust with the purest ingredients."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4MCO_0aAogyez00
Medterra Full Spectrum Gummies, $59.99Medterra

The two went to work almost immediately creating what has since been heralded by CBD and THC enthusiasts as a "wonder" for pain relief and discomfort. Kemper himself takes the supplements several times each day. While commonly found CBD products include just that— CBD, Medterra's True Full Spectrum line contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC.

That means every full dose contains two mg of THC, the naturally occurring compound in marijuana that lends that 'high' feeling to users, and for the first time ever, it's now readily available for sale online en masse across the United States.

"This formula, unlike others available on the market, has a consistent 5:1 CBD ratio to other hemp compounds while staying within the legal requirements of less than 0.3% THC by weight," Billy explained to us. "It offers a standardized 2 mg THC per serving in each product. With the 5:1 ratio, this formula is able to activate the ECS receptors and achieve an enhanced entourage effect designed to maintain balance, enrich sleep, and promote deep relaxation. The best part? This formula is available for delivery to your door across all 50 states."

In fact, they're the first line of THC-inclusive tinctures, gummies, and more that our editors were able to find available in all 50 states. When we dug deeper, we found that other companies were limited by shipping across state lines, the inability to accept credit cards, and other regulatory details that left supply to broader American consumer bases limited at best.

"I am proud that I’ve been able to help my friends, family, and fellow athletes on their journey to ease discomfort and recover quicker by incorporating CBD into their wellness routines," he shared. "I want people to know there is a solution to help ease chronic discomfort because I know it’s like to have to suffer without it."

The True Full Spectrum line includes gummies, tinctures, and capsules here.

Have your own CBD or THC success story to share? We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below.

Bryce Gruber

Tiger Woods Shares Details of Recovery from L.A. Crash

"More painful than anything I've ever experienced," the pro-golfer shares. Tiger Woods is finally opening up about his rehab and recovery for the injuries he sustained in his February 23 car accident in California that shattered several of his bones, required multiple surgeries of complex nature, and even metal rod implants. The crash happened as he drove through Rancho Palos Verdes on his way to a local Los Angeles-area golf course. His Genesis GV80 was wrecked when he crashed it off the side of a hill.