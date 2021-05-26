newsbreak-logo
A pandemic wakeup call? Middle schoolers should not spend more than 1 hour of recreation on screens

By Andrew Keshner
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Screen time among young people was ballooning even before the coronavirus pandemic canceled their outdoor plans, a new study says.

