Davis, CA

Aggies Reflect on Memorial Day

By Cody Kitaura
ucdavis.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students will visit the Quad later this week, but they won’t be studying or relaxing. They’ll be arranging a series of American flags, one for each Gold Star Aggie the university has lost in military service to the United States. Those 136 flags will stand as a...

