Aggies Reflect on Memorial Day

DAVIS, Calif., May 17, 2021… Professor, author and sensory scientist Dr. Hildegarde Heymann has had an impressive career studying sensory science for the past 40 years. As such, she has seen this subject progress over time, and it has become one of her most popular classes with enology students. Due to the unforeseen events of 2020, Dr. Heymann’s much anticipated presentation has been moved to this year’s virtual conference. She is recipient of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture’s (ASEV) highest honor, the ASEV Merit Award, and will be presenting the Merit Award presentation, “Forty Years of Wine and Sensory Science” live at the 72nd ASEV National Conference, held virtually, on June 23, at 11:15 a.m.