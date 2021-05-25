newsbreak-logo
Richard Nardozzi – May 23, 2021

iheartoswego.com
Cover picture for the articleRichard Nardozzi, 88; of Fulton passed Sunday at Bishop’s Rehabilitation, Syracuse, NY. He was born in Geneva, NY to the late Anthony and Lena (Marciano) Nardozzi and he was a resident of Fulton for most of his life. Mr. Nardozzi owned and operated Seaway Supply, Oswego for over 35 years.

