Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jordan Mendiola

The Number of Followers You Have Doesn’t Matter

Posted by 
Jordan Mendiola
Jordan Mendiola
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9P2q_0aAk94g200
Photo by Max Fischer from Pexels

Becoming famous on Tik Tok, an Instagram influencer, or a YouTube star seems to be something many people want nowadays.

The number of followers gets to people’s heads as if it’s the only form of validation they have to feel loved, important, or special.

At one point in my life, I used to only care about the number of followers I had. It was toxic. If I was gaining followers, I felt great. If I stagnated, I didn’t feel like my life was good enough.

The moment you let go of your follower counts and just embrace your creativity is the moment you open yourself up to a whole new world of inspiration and positivity.

Some services boost people’s profiles and get them more likes and followers nowadays. It’s pretty ridiculous, but that’s all that some people care about which is quite honestly a little sad.

When it came to blogging, I cared about followers, but I transformed my focus onto the impact I make.

Ever since I surpassed 100,000 views online, I got numb to the followers, all the numbers, and everything else.

Chasing people for attention, clout, or fame is pointless. It’s not about any of your statistics. It’s about the number of lives you’re impacting positively.

Whenever I hop in front of my keyboard to write, I think about how I can tailor together a message that can help someone in their everyday life.

You don’t have to open yourself up about your deepest darkest secrets, but by sharing some personal things about yourself, people feel like they can relate to you.

Relatability is such an important factor when it comes to resonating with others.

The more your stories, content, videos, streams, or anything is relatable, the more people will gravitate towards you.

On the other end of the spectrum, some people really love individuals who are different from the rest. There are two ends of the spectrum, but I’ve noticed that when my experiences are relatable, it impacts more people.

I’m on a mission to change the world positively. I want to be able to leave this world knowing that I added more good into it than bad, and left a legacy behind.

Takeaway

The key is to care. To put forth the effort and energy necessary to make a positive impact.

Your impact could be taking inspirational pictures and sharing inspirational messages (like my girlfriend does), or writing stories that bring us all closer together (like I try to do).

The number of followers you have is just a number. It doesn’t hold any significance when the end of your life comes. People think they can take the attention and fame to the grave.

When it’s all said and done, followers don’t mean anything, but the lives that you impacted do.

Jordan Mendiola

Jordan Mendiola

Chicago, IL
339
Followers
379
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com 08.18.20 ?

 https://medium.com/@jordanmendiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Numb#Statistics#Follower#Pexels Becoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

Everybody Wants to Be Tik Tok Famous

Nearly everywhere I go, I see somebody with their phone propped up while they are performing a Tik Tok dance or skit. It’s interesting, to say the least. I’m not someone to judge because I’ve done travel vlogs before and being in the spotlight was something I enjoyed.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: When social media is a tool for hate

It’s 2021, the pandemic is ongoing, although more and more people are now totally vaccinated. Many people are still flocking to the internet and social media in search of connection. For some, it is an oasis. For others, a nightmare. Woke folks are aware of #StopAsianHate, #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These...
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Everyone has one of these post-lockdown personalities and if you don’t, you’re lying

Nothing says character development quite like spending an entire year indoors to self-reflect, so it’s no surprise that we’ve watched people enter lockdown as one person and leave as someone wildly different. Solitary confinement has allowed people to think about their identity, their past, their mullets, and discover new things to fill their lifeless days before normality starts up again.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

6 Things Narcissists Do When You Leave Them

Congratulations, you’ve decided to leave the narcissist. It won’t be easy, but it will change your life. You never wanted it to come to this moment. You loved this person with all your heart. When you fell in love with the narcissist, you never dreamed they would turn your world...
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Are YOU guilty of Main Character Syndrome? Experts claim social media is fuelling 'condition' which sees narcissistic millennials and zoomers view their life as a film and they're the star

Ever heard a song and felt like the lyrics spoke directly to you? Or watched a TV show that convinced you it was dramatising the story of your life?. Welcome to main character syndrome, an often narcissistic state of mind which sees a person act as if their life (or someone else's) is a film - and they're the star.
Presidential ElectionEsquire

Michelle Zauner Doesn't Have to Prove Herself Anymore

The day Joe Biden won the election, Michelle Zauner was high on mushrooms in the Adirondacks in upstate New York on the worst hike of her life. “We microdosed on mushrooms, which had been really pleasant for me in the past. But I had never microdosed and had to continue walking, you know? I always just sit somewhere and enjoy spacing out,” says Zauner over Zoom, her voice getting louder as she describes the five hour trek. “It was basically hell on earth. I’d never done a hike like that, and I never want to do it again. It felt like going to Mordor.” But, never one to be deterred so easily, Zauner kept walking.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Valkyrae reveals her YouTube contract means viewership doesn’t matter

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest streamers, but she has revealed that her contract with the platform means the number of viewers she gets doesn’t actually matter. Signing a contract in January 2021 to stream exclusively on YouTube, Valkyrae‘s channel almost immediately blew up. Coinciding with the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTok Users Are Adding Crowns to Their Profiles: Here's How to Do It Yourself

For the most part, trends on TikTok are contained within the videos that are the platform's bread and butter. A new song may become popular, or a prank or dance move. Regardless, those trends have become a regular part of the churn on the platform, but they're not the only place that users can flex some creativity. As some users add crowns to their profile pictures, others are wondering exactly how they can take part in the trend.
gudstory.com

8 Funny Numbers to Call When You Are Bored

Are you feeling bored? Has your internet connection been severed? Don’t know how to pass your time? In case you are suffering from utter boredom, stuck in the realm of “no internet”, then we have just the right thing for you to kill some time. We will share with you 8 funny numbers you can call whenever bored. When we mean numbers, we mean those numbers that are separated from the point of privacy. Normally, there are different types of numbers available. Starting from personal ones to emergency ones, and automated ones.
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

Why You Should Never Drink Alone

A social gathering, a fun date night, or a celebration are common environments to drink. But after a long day, a stressful fight, or after some terrible news, drinking alone is not the answer.
ReligionGuard Online

Why does truth matter?

Last week I wrote about the difference between truth and feelings. Truth is not and cannot be determined by anyone’s feelings. Truth is grounded in the person of Jesus and revealed in the Bible, but why does it matter?. “God [is] Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

How to Be Seen and Heard When You’re Feeling Invisible

Depending on why you feel overlooked and how it’s making you feel, it’s possible to overcome feelings of invisibility in a few different ways. In certain embarrassing or stressful situations, temporary invisibility might seem like the perfect superpower. Truly feeling invisible or ignored by the people around you, though, is another matter entirely.
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

Can Candles Really Help You Focus?

Candles make everything feel better. For Christmas, my girlfriend bought me a scented mahogany coconut candle from Bath and Body Works, and I’ve utilized it nearly every writing session ever since then.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

How to quietly get people’s attention in a noisy world

“I’ve arrived!” the young Hungarian announced to an audience of none. The year was 1921. The place was San Francisco. He’d been traveling for days, but instead of looking for a place to rest, the man had one last thing to do. “Excuse me ma’am!” he politely said to an...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

3 Things Every Social Media Manager Should Do

Getting the opportunity to help a company brand its business, products, and services is one of the most freeing career paths out there. You get to use your creative energy to build a brand and attract new consumers and members. For the past nine months, I’ve been serving on the marketing team for Haikhuu Trading.