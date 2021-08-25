Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans rumors, trade and free-agent buzz for this summer

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDvdf_0aAj67I100

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a disappointing 2020-21 season in which they failed to make the playoffs, which is stirring trade rumors, and now, head coach Stan Van Gundy is out after posting a 31-41 record.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest surrounding a critical offseason for the Pels as they try to build a legitimate contender around young superstar Zion Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAYJF_0aAj67I100 Also Read:
Stan Van Gundy fired after one season as New Orleans Pelicans coach

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Paul Millsap could be eventual free-agent addition

Although the Pelicans don’t really have room on their roster at the moment, they’re among the teams interested in All-Star forward Paul Millsap , per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

After missing out on players like Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry in free agency, New Orleans could use a veteran mentor like Millsap for such a young squad led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Millsap is also a nice fit at the 4, if the Pels deploy “Point Zion” as expected.

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Team denied Cleveland’s Josh Hart sign-and-trade proposal

The Pels wound up hanging onto Hart on a three-year contract, but before the restricted free agent signed on the dotted line, there was a possibility he’d ultimately be shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported that the Cavs have been looking for help on the wing since dealing away Taurean Prince in the trade that landed them Ricky Rubio. They were interested in Hart, but New Orleans denied their pursuit.

Hart is an excellent rebounder for his size, and if he can just get his 3-point shooting up a little, he could be one of the best bargains in the NBA as far as viable role players go.

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Buddy Hield emerges as trade target

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Pelicans want to acquire the Sacramento Kings’ sharpshooting guard , but in order to land Hield, it seems like a deal would require Josh Hart to go to the Kings.

As of right now, Hart is a restricted free agent who’s surprisingly not made a decision on where to sign. Sounds like Hart’s decision will go a long way in determining how this shakes out.

Hield may not be a better all-around player than Lonzo Ball, but he may be a better long-term fit to replace him in the Pels’ backcourt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqsa0_0aAj67I100 Also Read:
New Orleans Pelicans looking to pull off Buddy Hield trade?

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Team reportedly offered Chris Paul huge free-agent contract

As was reported by Pro Basketball Talk’s Kurt Helin, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the Pels offered Chris Paul a $100 million contract before CP3 opted to stay with the Phoenix Suns. Paul actually used the offer as leverage to get a fourth year on his deal in Phoenix.

In an already rather painful offseason, it’s quite a blow for Paul to spurn New Orleans, especially in this fashion. Losing Lonzo Ball may have been a necessary addition by subtraction, but it remains to be seen if new additions like Devonte’ Graham, Tomas Satoransky and Jonas Valanciunas are enough to get the Pels competitive out West.

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Zion’s family wants him to be traded

A voluminous, unflattering Pelicans report in The Athletic from Thursday reads, in part, as follows:

“Multiple sources have told The Athletic that certain family members want Williamson on another team. For months, sources from all NBA corners have pointed to the Pelicans as a heap of dysfunction.”

That’s not a great look. And the only way for Zion Williamson to get out of New Orleans is via trade, which is virtually impossible.

Consider that Williamson is under contract for three more years, directly under the Pelicans’ control. A trade would mean another young star who wants out from a dysfunctional team would need to go to New Orleans to make it all work.

But why would said other young star OK a trade to somewhere else that’s also dysfunctional? Make no sense.

We could see something unprecedented, yet Williamson doesn’t come across as a demanding diva type of personality. That report from The Athletic also cites people close to Williamson who assert that he “remains focused on basketball and helping New Orleans win next season.”

Welp, the Pelicans really need to nail that coaching hire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fnix4_0aAj67I100 Also Read:
Best candidates to replace fired New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy

New Orleans Pelicans rumors: Top candidates to replace Stan Van Gundy as coach emerge

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out a list of front-runners to succeed Van Gundy , including longtime NBA superstar Jason Kidd:

The New York Times ‘ Marc Stein reported Teresa Weatherspoon is a “serious” candidate , which would mark the first hiring of a female coach in NBA history.

Weatherspoon and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon should both have legitimate chances to be head coaches very soon. Who the Pelicans hire will likely make or break whether or not Williamson remains in New Orleans for the long haul.

New Orleans Pelicans trade scenarios for 2021 NBA offseason

Check out the trade scenarios we proposed this offseason — before they came true.

Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade a real possibility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRRU7_0aAj67I100
Jan 21, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up prior to their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Lonzo Ball to Chicago Bulls in sign-and-trade deal

Per RealGM, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast that Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls is one match in particular to watch for on the NBA trade market this summer.

Ball is a restricted free agent, and will command a hefty salary. It comes down to whether he’s a good enough basketball fit in New Orleans and if the Pelicans can even afford him, especially with Zion’s eventual max contract on the horizon.

Van Gundy getting fired throws a whole other wrench into the Ball saga, too.

Teams that are more ideally situated from a cap standpoint are likely to make a strong bid for Ball. New Orleans is bound to match any offer sheet that Ball signs, but that complicates the framework of a prospective sign-and-trade scenario.

If the Bulls really do want Ball, he’d be a nice fit in the backcourt alongside Zach LaVine. However, they’d have to be patient, and would likely do a sign-and-trade of their own with Lauri Markkanen.

The New York Knicks are another team to watch for in a Ball sign-and-trade, as they could offer the Pelicans a decent number of young assets in a deal that’d be mutually beneficial for two franchises trying to take the next step.

Eric Bledsoe must be traded for team-building purposes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOqRZ_0aAj67I100
Dec 23, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) moves to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Eric Bledsoe traded to Memphis Grizzlies, then to Los Angeles Clippers

Because Eric Bledsoe continues to disappoint and underachieve, there’s no reason New Orleans should hang onto him into next season. He’s an inefficient scorer, more of a ‘tweener than dynamic combo guard and isn’t exactly the most reliable perimeter defender.

Retaining the likes of Ball and Josh Hart means the Pelicans will need to find a Bledsoe suitor. That may prove difficult, because he’s due over $18 million next season and hits free agency again in 2023.

While that’s not a prohibitive cost, teams might find two capable contributors at that combined cost rather than overpaying for Bledsoe. That’s what the Pelicans are certainly hoping for in a potential deal. They would need defensive help and shooting in a Bledsoe trade to execute an ideal offseason plan.

The Los Angeles Lakers stand out as a potential Bledsoe destination, because he shares an agent with LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. KCP’s salary is a near match for Bledsoe, and the Lakers could send back a role player as part of the package.

Related: NBA games today – Key dates of the NBA offseason, 2021-22 schedule

Top remaining New Orleans Pelicans trade targets for 2021 NBA offseason

  • Buddy Hield, guard, Sacramento Kings
  • Kevin Love, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Includes fresh update after free agency frenzy

More must-reads:

Comments / 11

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Stan Van Gundy
Person
Teresa Weatherspoon
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Paul Millsap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleacher Report#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cleveland Com#Cavs#The Sacramento Kings#Pro Basketball Talk#Espn#Cp3#The Phoenix Suns#Wojespn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan fires up Bulls fans with epic intro message

DeMar DeRozan is officially a Chicago Bull. The new Bulls star took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that he has officially signed his three-year, $85 million deal with the franchise. DeRozan did it in the best way possible:. Bulls fans who have been following the team for a long time...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson

Kendrick Perkins has been known to make more than a few contentious comments over the past few years. However, it seems like he might be on to something here with his bold take on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming season with the Chicago Bulls. Perk’s latest statement probably won’t make Zion Williamson too happy, though. Perkins randomly […] The post Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls

Lonzo Ball’s decision to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency didn’t come as a surprise. After all, the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t believe he’s worth the price he was asking for. However, the Bulls sure did and signed him to a four-year, $85 million deal. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Ball opened […] The post Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ex-Cavaliers center goes full Shaq mode with backboard-shattering dunk

Former center for the Cleveland Cavaliers Walter “Edy” Tavares has wreaked havoc as he broke the backboard following a powerful slam at the AfroBasket games. With 1:00 minute left in a tightly contested game, following the missed layup of his teammate, the former Cavaliers big man grabbed the offensive rebound and dunked the ball to the basket to tie the game, and eventually breaking the backboard during this process.
NBABleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Bulls, Cavs and Blazers' Lauri Markkanen Sign-and-Trade

One of the last dominoes in the 2021 NBA offseason fell Friday. Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the earliest details on the deal:. But that wasn't all. To get the cap space necessary to absorb that four-year, $67...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Rival GM says Kevin Love ‘wishes it had been him and not’ Larry Nance Jr. who got traded to Trail Blazers

A rival NBA executive recently said that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love wishes he was the one dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers rather than Larry Nance Jr. The Love era in Cleveland seems to get rockier by the day for all involved parties. It was recently reported that Love has no desire to reach a buyout agreement with the organization. However, it sounds like he still wants to part ways with the team.

Comments / 11

Community Policy