Lone Star College System Trustees will hold Audit and Finance Review committee meeting

Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold an Audit and Finance committee meeting Review on Thursday, May 27, at 1 p.m. The meeting is to be held online via WebEx, as the LSCS Board of Trustees' Board Room is currently closed for the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Public who wishes to view, listen, and/or provide comments at the meeting will need to register their names and email addresses. Registration form must be completed no later than 12:55 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. LSC will then email the instructions on how to participate.

To access the meeting, members of the public can log in to LoneStar.edu/Webex.com by using event number 120 397 3277 and password LSC2021. Registered public participants will be announced and unmuted by the host during the comment session.

The link for the board agenda will be available online at LoneStar.edu/Board on Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, members of the public can contact Executive Director of Communication Jed Young at 832.813.6521.

