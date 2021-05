Hopper Termite and Pest is now accepting applications for a full-time Office Position. Must be a multi-tasker, have excellent phone skills, computer knowledge. Knowledge of the area is a plus. Position includes scheduling customer appointments and a good amount of time on the phone. Looking for the right person to add to add to the amazing staff. Must be dedicated and prepared to work Monday though Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Insurance, retirement, and PTO options are available. Apply in person at 1593 Rossi Road, Mountain Home.