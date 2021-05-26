Review of Dija Mara Restaurant San Diego

Edward Howell/Unsplash

Burglarize Jones and Simran Soin run Dija Mara, which is one of the primary cafés in San Diego to offer an all-regular wine program. The Menu of Dija Mara restaurant is a blend of Southeast Asian foods with a California impact.

Dija Mara has the correct blend of flavors, incredible staff, and delicious, imaginative cooking. You can have all types of food to enjoy, and their menu is vast. The mango salad, the yam, eggplant are their top dishes. The food and ambiance are so excellent that everyone wants to take out time to feast on their wide variety of delicious dishes.

Cuisine:

Diji Mara features a broad range of cuisine including Asian, Beer, Brunch, Cocktails, Contemporary, Indonesian, Small Plates, Wine; the Price range of entrées ranges from $10 - $15. Outdoor seating is not available due to Covid-19, Reservations are accepted, and payment options are accepted via credit cards.

Review:

Dija Mara is known for its authentic Indonesian food, precisely seasoned and artfully decorated dishes from an art gallery. The food presentation is so delicate and beautiful that you wouldn't want to ruin it by eating it. Their cuisine is a complex balance of flavors and puts you in awe of the chef's skills. Ransack Jones and Simran Soin moved to San Diego a year ago; they were in no hurry to cook Ryan Costanza for the job. His resume speaks for itself; he's worked with two-star Michelin gourmet expert Daniel Patterson (Coi in San Francisco) and spent the most recent year as the head of activities for Dominique Crenn (likewise a two-star Michelin cook).

To experience it fully, one must-try dishes from the menu, including the delicious eggplant bowl, the pork belly skewers, which are equally delicious and excellently cooked. You should also try Lamb skewers and Roti, which are good as well. Portions are enormous, and they are rich. Other than these dishes, it has some other delicious items that include ceviche, with a pleasant herbaceous quality; the bread pudding is excellent. The service was terrific, and the staff is hospitable.

There is a large square in the middle of the restaurant, where locals are served drinks like craft beers, ciders, wine, and wine-based cocktails like the excellent Paloma #232, a mix of grapefruit-infused agave wine, passionfruit syrup, and fresh lemon juice with a salt rim and a slice of candied Ruby Red grapefruit for garnish.

Diji Mara restaurant is among the best restaurants in San Diego, which taste fresh, fabulous, and is a nice change for once from the same old routine. If you are a food lover or not, you must give it a try. There are not that many good restaurants in the Oceanside area, but in my opinion, Dija Mara is the best based on the uniqueness of the menu and fresh flavors but keeping the authentic taste alive. They also have an outdoor dining area that is humungous, and the atmosphere is fantastic.

The whole menu deserves an experience, with the various types of fundamental courses and sweets it offers. If you like to feast with an ocean view, you should probably visit this place. Hence, we can conclude that Dija Mara is undoubtedly a strongly suggested restaurant with those mentioned above.

Address and Contacts:

Address: 232 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054, United States

Website: https://dijamara.com/

Phone Number: +1 760-231-5376