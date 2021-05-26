San Jacinto Cosmetology students return to do makeover on clients in person

Becerra/Pexels

At the end of the San Jacinto College Cosmetology Operator Program, three students — Christy Guedry, Maria Johnson, and Andrea Morales — joined as a team for the first full makeover project since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The San Jacinto students were forced to attend a full year of online classes. They had only started practicing styling on classroom mannequins during last year's fall. Now, their program is returning to a 50 percent face-to-face instruction and the eager students are back on the field.

The makeover is a part of the college's final project, in which all the exit-level cosmetology students are expected to do a full and real makeover on a relative, friend, or salon client. The final project not only aims to give students the experience they need for their portfolio but also to boost their confidence.

The three students agreed on a project makeover on Guedry's mom. It includes changing her faded auburn with gray roots hair to rich chocolate, as well as trimming it into soft, face-framing layers. They also gave the mother natural glam makeup to complete the whole look.

Cosmetology instructor Diana Perez, who was present during the whole process, hailed the face-to-face program's return. “They [students] have learned all of these skills in pieces on a manikin. This is their chance to put it all together and see it,” said Perez.

She believes that the college continues to stand tall because “cosmetology is always changing and evolving,” Perez said. “As long as someone is willing to learn, we are here to teach and change lives one haircut, color, manicure, or facial at a time.”

The students had also gained several encouragements from the project in the end. Guedry will begin teaching makeup artistry in her bridal job. Morales, currently a salon receptionist, is now eager to transitioning to other beauty services, while Johnson is now more confident to pursue her makeup career.