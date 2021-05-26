newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

San Jacinto College partners with workforce development organization to train mariners

Jessica Yang
 5 days ago

JuliaBoldt/Pixabay

San Jacinto College has teamed up with Capital IDEA Houston to train prospective in-demand maritime workers. Previously in October 2020, Port Houston has granted $25,000 to Capital IDEA Houston and San Jacinto’s Maritime Technology Training Center. The financial support will fund the training of 25 aspiring individuals in maritime logistics.

Students who wish to apply to this program must reside in the Greater Houston area, be 18 years of age or over, a US citizen, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, be at or below 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines, meet the minimum qualifications to obtain a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card, have access to transportation, and show their commitment to completing the program.

Eligible students will take three courses and will be prepared for an entry-level training position under an experienced mariner to learn the basics of vessel and company policies.

The three courses are Tanker Man, Basic Training (First Aid, CPR, Basic Firefighting, Personal Survival Techniques, Personal Safety, and Social Responsibilities), and Vessel Personnel Designated Security Duties.

Capital IDEA Houston’s Workforce Development is one of Port Houston’s most successful outreach programs. This program has contributed to training the workforce in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) programs and now sponsors educational programs that target maritime and transportation logistics-related sectors.

To register for this program, candidates should begin their application process online at: https://bit.ly/3b5i9I6. For further details regarding the grant, visit www.capitalideahouston.org/sanjac or call 281-459-5483.

Interested students are urged to be wary of scams related to the program.

