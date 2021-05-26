Detail Nails Spa Is the Place for Manicures and Pedicures in Warren, RI

The reviews speak for themselves; this is the most popular spa in town

Scene from the interior of Detail Nails Spa 29 Market St, Warren, RI 02885 Tracey Folly/Author

Detail Nails Spa is located at 29 Market Street, Warren, Rhode Island 02885. They don't have a website. So you'll have to call ahead if you want to make an appointment. Fortunately, they also offer service to walk-in customers, and there is often little to no wait for services.

Not only do they have the best prices in town but they are also one of the most sanitary businesses in all of Warren. They specialize in all kinds of nail services, including manicures, pedicures, and gel nail services.

Despite not having a web presence itself, Detail Nails Spa has amassed a good number of excellent reviews on Google. Customers are overwhelmingly pleased with the service:

The manicure people are very good and consistent, polite and hard working.

Amazing service. Very clean. Got a pedicure was so so relaxing an not to expensive. Loved it. Will be going back again and again.

Staff members are pleasant and professional. This isn't a spa with a lot of loud noise or conversations. It is quiet, brightly lit, and features large television sets on opposite walls that are typically tuned to the news with the volume turned off and the closed captions turned on.

Customers tend to stare silently at their phones while sipping iced coffee through a straw and catching up with their friends via the latest Facebook feeds or text messages.

Nearby businesses include Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts). Observing other customers at Detail Nails Spa proves that nothing makes a mani-pedi more enjoyable than a large cup of iced coffee, the unofficial drink of spring and summer in Warren, Rhode Island.

In fact, on a recent trip to Detail Nails Spa, more customers walked through the door with a cup of iced coffee than those who walked in without one.

There is plenty of on-street parking as well as a nearby town-owned parking lot that offers limited parking free of charge.

Scene from the exterior of Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) Warren, Rhode Island Tracey Folly/Author