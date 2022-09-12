8 best kids’ swimming goggles perfect for lessons, the sea and holidays

Many of us can hark back to having chlorine-aggravated eyes because our goggles didn’t fit right and so collected a small swimming pool by the time we had done one lap. But goggles have come a long way since then, particularly in terms of child-friendly designs.

Whether you’re panic-packing for your summer holiday en famille, or your child is embarking into the world of swimming lessons – time in the water calls for a trusty pair of goggles.

Generally speaking, goggles are inexpensive, but if your child is having regular lessons, it’s worth spending a few extra pounds, and by opting for a comfortable pair you’ll also have less of a fight on your hands when it comes to putting them on.

It’s particularly important to choose the right swimming sidekick when children are learning the basics, that way they’ve had the best possible start. Goggles tend to come in two sizes, from preschool age to six years old (kids’ goggles) or for ages six-14 (junior goggles).

Naturally, fit and comfort are paramount for a good pair of goggles, but you also want a leak-free experience. Most goggles now come with anti-fog technology and UV protection, but you also want to consider lens size, and strap adjustability is key.

How we tested

Our three-year-old, six-year-old and 12-year-old testers tried out these goggles for three weeks in both swimming pools, the sea and outdoor pools. With mixed abilities and needs, we put a range of goggles to the test, and these are the ones that really made a splash.

The best swimming goggles for kids 2022:

Best for kids swimming goggles overall – Aqua Sphere kids’ seal 2 regular swimming mask goggles: £14.93, Amazon.co.uk

– Aqua Sphere kids’ seal 2 regular swimming mask goggles: £14.93, Amazon.co.uk Best for easy adjusting – Little Twist goggles: £14, Zoggs.com

– Little Twist goggles: £14, Zoggs.com Best for outdoor swimming – Bling2o jawsome swimming goggle baby blue tip shark: £20, Oplondon.com

– Bling2o jawsome swimming goggle baby blue tip shark: £20, Oplondon.com Best for value – Nabaiji swimming goggles x-base print L: £4.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Nabaiji swimming goggles x-base print L: £4.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for fun design – Zoggs Batman character one piece goggle: £14, Zoggs.com

– Zoggs Batman character one piece goggle: £14, Zoggs.com Best for siblings – Zabert k20 kids swimming goggles: £12.59, Amazon.co.uk

– Zabert k20 kids swimming goggles: £12.59, Amazon.co.uk Best for thick hair – Soaked junior goggles piranha: £9, Splashabout.com

– Soaked junior goggles piranha: £9, Splashabout.com Best for pre-schoolers – Jojo Maman Bebe kids’ swimming goggles: £6, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

