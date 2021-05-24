newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Race for Arizona Secretary of State

By Featured Editorials
arizonaprogressgazette.com
 4 days ago

We are writing as concerned citizens who hope you will continue your service to our community by running to be Arizona’s next Secretary of State. We believe that our state, and our nation, are in a crisis. Confidence in our electoral systems is at a historic low. In 2016 and 2020, huge swaths of the electorate refused to accept the results, and this has had a chilling impact on the ability of our elected officials to do their jobs and serve our state. We are on a dangerous path, and we need a leader who can restore faith and confidence in our electoral process.

