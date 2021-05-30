Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aAbjptK00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(MT STERLING, KY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Mt Sterling have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mt Sterling:

810 Indian Mound Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:00 PDT

Phone: (859) 497-9696

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

499 Indian Mound Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 859-497-9401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

570 Indian Mound Dr

Whitaker Pharmacy

Phone: 859-498-3141

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Worldraleighnews.net

Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites. Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng. According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health...
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tallahassee: 1. 3090 S Monroe St (850) 877-4119; 2. 3831 N Monroe St (850) 536-0417; 3. 3035 Apalachee Pkwy (850) 402-4046; 4. 3644 Coolidge Ct (850) 219-6370; 5. 822 W Pensacola St (850) 841-1049; 6. 1167 E Tennessee St (850) 577-1890; 7. 101 N Blair Stone Rd #301 (850) 219-6221; 8. 3521 Thomasville Rd (850) 893-1143; 9. 3122 Mahan Dr (850) 402-0808; 10. 2111 Capital Cir NE (850) 523-9857; 11. 5678 Capital Cir NW (850) 782-4766; 12. 6753 Thomasville Rd (850) 668-5706; 13. 5032 Capital Cir SW #1 (850) 878-1740; 14. 800 Ocala Rd (850) 575-6997; 15. 1700 N Monroe St (850) 222-8992; 16. 6615 Mahan Dr (850) 878-5559; 17. 3551 N Blair Stone Rd (850) 219-1301; 18. 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd 850-671-5959; 19. 140 Capital Cir SW 850-575-0063; 20. 1202 N Magnolia Dr 850-877-3075; 21. 3531 Thomasville Rd 850-907-0112; 22. 3820 N Monroe St 850-514-8423; 23. 3535 Apalachee Pkwy 850-656-2732; 24. 5500 Thomasville Rd 850-668-2511; 25. 4400 W Tennessee St 850-574-3588; 26. 3221 N Monroe St 850-562-8383; 27. 4021 Lagniappe Way 850-656-2151;
Inglewood, CAStreetInsider.com

U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 302,851,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 371,520,735 doses in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Buies Creek, NCcampbell.edu

Mobile clinics provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Mt. Olive

Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine’s brand new Mobile Health Education Clinics (MHEC) debuted during a week-long local mission trip last week serving migrant farm workers and their families in Mt. Olive, NC. Overall, the team provided health assessments, COVID testing and administered the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine for...
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Top Six Reasons Why Americans Refuse to Get Vaccinated for COVID

Even though the USA has the most COVID infections and deaths in the world, there are still a lot of Americans who aren’t willing to take a vaccine. Only 41% of the population are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to Our World in Data. The percentage is still not enough for the US to achieve herd immunity, as experts believe that a minimum of 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.