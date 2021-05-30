Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Sunday

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0aAbjfJI00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Bainbridge, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bainbridge:

1420 E Evans St

Bainbridge Pharmacy

Phone: (229) 246-7200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1205 E Shotwell St

Rx Drug Center

Phone: (229) 246-1000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1410 E Shotwell St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 229-246-1441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 E Alice St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 229-246-2404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Bainbridge, GA
109
Followers
193
Post
11K+
Views
With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

