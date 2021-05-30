Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Liverpool, OH

Vaccine database: East Liverpool sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzps6_0aAbjOV300

(John Moore / Getty)

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in East Liverpool have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in East Liverpool:

619 Bradshaw Ave

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-385-7554

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

614 Bradshaw Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-386-6210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

16280 Dresden Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 330-386-4002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
92
Followers
198
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
East Liverpool, OH
Government
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Rare Events of ITP Associated With ChAdOx1 Vaccine

Last Updated: June 18, 2021. FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The ChAdOx1 COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a small increased risk for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), according to a study published online June 9 in Nature Medicine. Colin R. Simpson, Ph.D., from the Victoria University of Wellington in...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory for increased levels of interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the Southern United States. The respiratory illness spreads through droplets when people cough or sneeze and can cause severe disease or infection for youth and older adults.
Public Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis and the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, you may be wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you. The American College of Rheumatology supports the vaccination of individuals with autoimmune diseases against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no data currently available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.
Healtherienewsnow.com

Former Gov. Tom Ridge Still in Critical but Stable Condition

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital after suffering a stroke Wednesday, according to a spokesperson. His wife, former First Lady Michele Ridge, issue the following statement Thursday:. "Tom suffered a stroke early on Wednesday. His excellent medical...
Bethesda, MDphysiciansweekly.com

Nonsurgical Knee Arthritis Care Varies Geographically

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Nonsurgical osteoarthritis care is associated with lower rates of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) among elderly Americans with knee osteoarthritis, according to a study published online June 8 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Michael M. Ward, M.D., from the U.S. National Institute of Arthritis and...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Merced, CAmerced.ca.us

Merced County Rescinds COVID-19 Health Order

This week, the Merced County Department of Public Health officially rescinded its “Stay Safe to Stay Open” health order, ending local guidance aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic. The rescinding of the health order lifts all local restrictions, such as prohibitions on large...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...
Public HealthVox

Why some fully vaccinated people are still wearing masks

Fully vaxxed, and still masked. The habit of masking up wasn’t so easily changed by new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — at least in the first few days following its release, according to a new poll from Vox and Data for Progress. Most respondents (61 percent), including more than half of those who are fully vaccinated, said they were continuing to wear masks outdoors.
Public Healthhealthday.com

TB Outbreak May Be Linked to Bone Repair Product

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A tuberculosis outbreak that may be linked to a product used to repair bones is being investigated by U.S. health officials. More than 100 patients may have been infected after having spinal surgery or fracture repairs with a bone product contaminated with the bacteria that causes TB, The Washington Post reported.