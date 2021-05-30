Cancel
Easton, MD

Vaccine database: Easton sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aAbjLqs00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(EASTON, MD) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Easton have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Easton:

8290 Ocean Gateway

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 763-6501

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

8223 Elliott Rd

Giant Food

Phone: 410-819-3215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Visit source for more information

28528 Marlboro Ave

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:10 PDT

Phone: (410) 690-7207

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 Marlboro Ave #15

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-822-0500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8174 Ocean Gateway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-763-6907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

8155 Elliott Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 410-819-0140

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.


