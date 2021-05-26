Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Power Sweep

Aaron Rodgers makes first public comments on discontent with Packers

Posted by 
The Power Sweep
The Power Sweep
 9 days ago

To say Aaron Rodgers has a cagey relationship is to understate the situation by several orders of magnitude. His disdain for public comment is well known, and his distrust for reporters is such that he records every conversation he has with a member of the media so that he may correct the record, should it become necessary.

For that reason, any public comment from Rodgers is just as notable for what he doesn’t say as for what he does.

Speaking to ESPN’s Kenny Mayne late Monday night, there was a great deal Rodgers didn’t say.

He didn’t, for instance, say that he intends to retire if he’s not traded. Nor did he give any indication as to what the Packers should expect when their practices switch from “voluntary” to “mandatory,” as will happen when the team holds its minicamp in early June.

Rodgers says everything — except what he wants

He also didn’t say what, exactly, he wants from the Packers. Rodgers spoke broadly about his discontent with the team, making some obtuse references to “culture” and “people” and “doing things the right way.” But he didn’t say what, if anything was wrong about the culture. He didn’t give any indication as to what people he’d have preferred to stay in Green Bay (Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Jake Kumerow) or who he’d like to see leave (Brian Gutekunst). And he didn’t give any kind of explanation as to how the Packer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmxfS_0aAalDrR00
Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly about his frustration with the Packers on Monday, but didn't say much.Dylan Buell/Getty Images

s had strayed from “the right way” or what steps the team could take to get back on it.

And therein lies the problem. We know the Packers have had multiple one-on-one meetings with Rodgers. Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst, and Matt LaFleur have each spent time with Rodgers this offseason in an attempt to bring their star quarterback back to the fold. But Rodgers hasn’t said what he wants, at least not publicly. Maybe he won’t. Or maybe he can’t.

Perhaps the most revealing portion of Rodgers’ interview came when he began to recount Packers history. Sticking with his “people” theme, Rodgers made note of several key figures that have steered the team to greatness over the years.

“Green Bay has always been about the people,” Rodgers said. “From Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on. It's about the people."

A sympathy play may fall short

It’s certainly true that each of those people brought greatness to Green Bay. But it’s also true that of that list, only one actually ended his career with the Packers: Bart Starr. And he hardly covered himself in glory, either, presiding over a floundering team during the throes of the interregnum between the Lombardi era and the Ron Wolf-led resurgence in the 1990s.

The rest of the list all left for greener — or at least different — pastures. Lambeau clashed with the Packers board and ended up coaching in Chicago and Washington. Seeking new challenges, Lombardi, too, left for Washington. Holmgren spent longer as the head coach of the Seahawks than of the Packers. White unretired to play with the Carolina Panthers. And Rodgers himself had a front-row seat to Favre’s acrimonious departure from Green Bay.

If those are the people Rodgers is associating himself with, maybe that’s a tacit message that he’d like to go elsewhere. And certainly, Rodgers is media-savvy enough to pick examples that would get that message across. But it seems just as likely that Rodgers doesn’t actually know what he wants, and he’s trying to bring up iconic names in team history in hopes of sparking some sympathy with fans. What does he want? It sure doesn’t seem like he knows, but he does want to make it clear that his beef is not with the coaches or fans of the team, but with its front office.

We have to credit Rodgers for breaking his silence. Many have asked for him to just speak openly about his discontent. He’s done that now, if only in the most minimalist sense. But it’s hard to view this as anything other than a tit-for-tat with the Packers. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur had spoken publicly, now Rodgers has done the same. But unless he explicitly comes right out and says what he wants, he’s doing little more than returning serve in what’s becoming an extended volley between a team and its star.

The Power Sweep

The Power Sweep

Green Bay, WI
56
Followers
6
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Power Sweep exists for one reason: to create smarter Packers fans. We want Packers fans to enjoy the game and team they love on a deeper level, and we're here to help them do that. Founded in 2016, The Power Sweep strives to help Packers fans around the world level up their football knowledge. No question is too big, small, or silly, no topic too strange, no fact is too trivial. If you want to know more about it, we’ll do our best to help you find the very best information we can.

 http://www.thepowersweep.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#The Packers#American Football#Espn#Favrey Lsb#The Carolina Panthers#Defense#Packers History#Conversation#Things#Explanation#Coaching#Team History#Public Comment#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLinfusenews.com

Peyton Manning trusts Packers, Aaron Rodgers can work it out

A Hall of Fame quarterback who had a vital second act with the Broncos would not like to see another Hall of Fame quarterback to do likewise. Peyton Manning disclosed to TMZ.com that he trusts the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can resolve their differences. “When I think of Aaron, I...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLRealGM

Aaron Rodgers: Issue With Packers' Philosophy, Not Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers says his issues with the Green Bay Packers are about the team's organizational philosophy and not the drafting of Jordan Love last year. Rodgers made an appearance on Sportscenter on Monday night to commemorate Kenny Mayne's final show on ESPN. While Rodgers admitted that things changed significantly last...
NFLYardbarker

Packers Update Aaron Rodgers' Status Amid Broncos Trade Rumors

With full-scale Organized Team Activites fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton is a rare athlete for his size

The Green Bay Packers started rookie minicamp on Friday, and one player is already sticking out. Standing at 6-4 and weighing almost 330 pounds, defensive lineman Tedarrell “T.J.” Slaton is a guy you can’t help but notice out on the practice field. Upon his selection on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, he immediately became the heaviest player on the roster.
NFLYardbarker

Five biggest early season games on 2021 NFL schedule

There are some absolutely huge games on the early portion of the 2021 NFL schedule. It starts with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys looking to make a statement against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Later in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to...
NFLKHQ Right Now

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers says Packers' front office has forgotten that ‘people make an organization,’ dodges trade demand question

GREEN BAY — Day 26 of The Aaron Rodgers Saga — at least the out-in-the-open portion of it — began on Monday with the reigning NFL MVP skipping the Green Bay Packers’ first organized team activity practice. It ended with Rodgers speaking for the first time since news broke of his unhappiness with the organization and general manager Brian Gutekunst.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers sign receiver who won’t be enough to make Aaron Rodgers happy

The Green Bay Packers announced they’ve signed wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins, but this isn’t nearly enough to make Aaron Rodgers happy. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced they’ve reached a new deal with wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins. Big news, right? Not so much. While Thompkins was a standout at Penn State, he hasn’t quite made things work in the NFL and most recently played in the XFL.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Alex Smith blasts the Packers for disrespecting Aaron Rodgers

Alex Smith didn’t mince words and called out the Green Bay Packers for how they’ve totally disrespected Aaron Rodgers. If you think Green Bay Packers fans are the only ones upset at the team’s front office and Brian Gutekunst, that’s not the case whatsoever. You can add retired signal-caller Alex Smith to the long list.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.