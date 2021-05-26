UPDATE: Cleveland Tiki Barge captain fired after crashing into cruise ship with customers onboard

(Austin Love/Twitter)

By Collin Cunningham

(This story has been updated with new developments. See the original story after the update)

The man who was piloting the Tiki Barge in Cleveland when it crashed into a dining cruise ship on the Cuyahoga River is no longer employed with the recreational boat providers as of Tuesday.

According to Cleveland.com, barge owner Brittany Orlando explained in a statement that the captain was fired following Saturday's collision, which is still under investigation by the Coast Guard.

“While this matter remains under investigation, and we need to be careful about going into detail, we want our customers to know that the captain of the barge in this incident is no longer operating our vessels,” Orlando said in the statement. “Our purpose is to provide customers with a fun, safe experience on the water.”

The Coast Guard said the barge is once again operational and is able to resume service after the boat received a few minor hull repairs to deal with cosmetic damage sustained during the crash. The agency may choose to pursue criminal charges against Orlando's tropical boat company but has not yet announced whether it will.

Original story:

A boat that looks like a water-bound tiki hut struck a Cleveland dining cruise ship called The Nautica Queen on Saturday afternoon, resulting in one injury and a Coast Guard investigation.

According to 19 News, the incident occurred in a bendy section of the Cuyahoga River in the Flats around 3:40 p.m. The Tiki Barge was carrying 20 passengers when it collided with the Nautica Queen, though Cleveland.com reported that it's unknown if anyone was on board the dining ship at the time.

The following video shows the moment the barge meets the Queen:

Neither boat took hull damage, but the tropical-themed craft did sustain some cosmetic injuries. Tiki Barge owner Brittany Orlando told 19 News that investigators had determined her vessel was "safe and seaworthy." Orlando declined an on-camera interview with the station.

The Coast Guard's investigation continues, with toxicology reports coming up negative for the boat's crew members on Saturday.

The accident comes amid the Tiki Barge's second season of operation after first hitting the water in 2020, though with much lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per another 19 News story from Mid-May.

“People were calling for refunds, did about $80,000 in refunds. That was very disappointing given that we had this brand new concept and we were so excited to bring it to Cleveland,” Orlando told the station when she announced this summer's season.

Orlando added that she had a new boat called the 'Big Kahuna' built ahead of the summer to accommodate up to 30 customers as well as 10 sightseeing and pleasure crews per day during all seven days of the week.

The Nautica Queen is also celebrating a return to the river after crews announced last year that the boat would not sail on the Cuyahoga or Lake Erie in 2020, according to Cleveland.com.