Eternals: Marvel film has unsettling link to MCU’s most fearsome villain

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Marvel’s Eternals has a shocking link to an old MCU villain that casual viewers might not know about.

The immortal characters, who are receiving their own outing from Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, have take centre stage in a new trailer for the film that’s set after the events of Avengers: Endgame .

However, some MCU fans might not realise that we’ve actually already me a part-Eternal in the MCU.

Following the release of the trailer, which sees Angelina Jolie’s character state they have “never interfered” with happenings on Earth “until now”, many people are questioning why they haven’t been present when other Marvel heroes could have used their help.

What makes this even more baffling is the fact that the part-Eternal character already introduced in the MCU is the most fearsome foe behind the series’ most catastrophic event to date.

Yes, you might be surprised to discover that Thanos , Josh Brolin’s character who wiped out half of existence in Avengers: Infinity War , has Eternal DNA.

For context: The Eternals were created by the Celestials to protect all worlds against a violent race known as the Deviants, who are set to be introduced as the primary antagonists in the new film.

Naturally, there was a difference of opinion in how the Eternals should be led, causing a split that saw one faction decide to set up their own colony on the moon of Titan.

The colony’s first leaders decided to go one further and create a child mixed with both Eternal and Deviant DNA. The result was the birth of Thanos, who would eventually be known as “The Mad Titan”.

It would be odd for Eternals not to reference these events from the comic books – but the link also heightens the confusion surrounding their lack of intervention when Thanos was causing such destruction on Earth.

Eternals, starring Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek, will be released on 11 November.

