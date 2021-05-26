Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
James Logie

What Does a Stuffed Animal Have to do with the Success of eBay?

Posted by 
James Logie
James Logie
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQX6E_0aAZ0fnq00
Photo by Paulo Almeida on Unsplash

Beanie Babies were a hot commodity in the 199os. Even adults were obsessed with finding specific ones.

It turns out that the Ty company was driving more interest by “retiring” certain babies.

This move created massive demand as a discontinued baby was now worth big money.

But how would you track one down? You could only scour so many flea markets and garage sales.

Fortunately, a new online marketplace had opened up that allowed for the buying and selling of specific niche items: eBay.

The Rise of the Beanie Baby Craze

If you have any of these things lying around in a closet or attic, go see what’s there. Some may be worth a small fortune.

From 1996 to 1999, these little sacks of beans were the hottest thing in the toy market. As mentioned, the Ty company ramped up interest by creating “artificial scarcity.”

Besides retiring certain babies, they would also release a limited amount of unique creations. Nothing drives up interest and demand like scarcity.

It’s also the reason that some toy companies specifically create toys with defects. This makes them much more collectible and desirable.

An example of this is Valentino the Bear. The original came with a black nose, but some of the “error” versions had a brown nose.

Some of these versions have sold for over $40,000.

So now, collectors had to turn to the secondary market. This was the only way to build and complete their collection.

It was also the way to make a quick boatload of cash on any rare babies you might have.

Demand and value always change, but here’s a list of several Beanie Baby values from over the years.

  • Princess the Bear: $10,000
  • McDonald’s International Bears: $10,000
  • Claude the Crab: $9,000
  • Peace the Bear: $5,000
  • Snort the Red Bull: $6,300

The demand for rare Beanie Babies coincided perfectly with a new upstart e-commerce website.

The Success of eBay Thanks to Beanie Babies

The website had been making some progress. Users found that this was the perfect place to connect with like-minded collectors.

Going into 1997, antiques and collectibles became the website's bread and butter.

Nearly 80% of all offerings on eBay were in these categories. Then, as the Beanie Baby crazy grew, collectors flocked to the site.

By April 1997, Beanie Baby listings dominated eBay. They were getting 2,500 separate auctions and eBay had to list Beanie Babies in their own category.

Then the rare and retired babies hit the market.

When these babies started going for thousands of dollars, it captured the interest of the press.

Since the growth of the trading was happening on eBay, many people were getting their first exposure to the online auction site.

EBay had come out at the perfect time and was perfectly situated for the Beanie Baby craze. Curious visitors would realize they could find anything they wanted on the site.

Whether you were looking for old toys, baseball cards, or any rare item, this was the place to find it. You could even get it for a pretty good deal if there wasn’t much demand.

The Rapid Growth of eBay

Thanks to the Beanie Babies, interest and sales on the site grew. Beanie Babies were responsible for nearly 10% of all sales on eBay.

Sales were so big that the SEC required that eBay list the babies as a “risk factor” when they went public in 1998.

The company had been doing well before Beanie Babies, so it’s not like the toys were directly responsible for the site’s success.

But the Beanie Babies made the world aware of eBay and helped take it to the next level.

Now, small stores and antique shops could display their collectibles to the world. Individuals could now set up an online business.

People didn’t have to worry about having a physical brick-and-mortar location and could finally sell items they had been sitting on for years.

This helped to skyrocket the growth of the site. Many discovered how they could create their own small business by using eBay.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard to tell how eBay would have grown without the Beanie Babies. It definitely would have still been successful, but probably not at the level we now know.

This is mainly because the Beanie Baby craze gave the world exposure to eBay. This was the best marketing any company could ever ask for. And it was free.

The company would soon become the world’s largest virtual marketplace. People also realized that eBay was far superior to any physical store.

If you were looking for a certain comic book, you were limited to tracking it down in your immediate area.

With eBay, not only could you find it on the other side of the country, you could find the exact version and condition you were looking for.

The site had humble beginnings but grew into something much bigger than anyone could have expected.

And they can probably thank Valentino the Bear for it.

James Logie

James Logie

171
Followers
207
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Toys#Unique Items#Flea Markets#Collectibles#Success#The Beanie Baby#Sec#Beanie Baby Listings#Selling#Rare Beanie Babies#Unique Creations#Specific Niche Items#Antique Shops#Garage Sales#Online Marketplace#Antiques#Beans#Cash#Company#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
eBay
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsclickhole.com

What’s Their Problem? All The Cloven Hoofed Animals Have Fled The Village

Okay, what the fuck. We’re seriously standing in the town square shaking our heads right now, because something ridiculous just happened with the livestock that we just don’t have the energy to deal with: All the cloven hoofed animals have fled the village. Um…alright?? Not sure what the hell that’s...
Animalsnordot.app

What to do with wild animal foundlings

In those spring months, when many wild animals have babies, sometimes the newborns get lost and can't find their way back to their nest or den, and humans often don't know how to help. "Whoever finds lost-looking wild animals during a walk through the fields or the woods right now...
Retailmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the … well, junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part...
ShoppingYakima Herald Republic

How to Sell Vintage Toys and Turn Your Childhood Gems into Cash

Know this if you are trying to sell old toys: Vintage toy stores may pay up to $700 for Hasbro’s rare 1967 GI Joe female nurse. They would love to buy a retired Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO set for $600 or more. The Fisher Price blue A-frame house might fetch $50.
Petswhattoexpect.com

Best Stuffed Animals for Babies and Toddlers

For many, stuffed animals are more than just toys. They become part of the family. Many kids have a favorite stuffed animal, also known as a lovey, that comforts them throughout all hours of the day. Loveys come in all shapes and sizes — there are bears, monkeys, giraffes, bunnies...
Retailourcommunitynow.com

eBay Severs Ties With PayPal. What That Means for You.

EBay buyers will soon be able to use credit, debit cards, and other paywall services like Apple Pay. If you sell a lot of items on eBay, a change is coming your way. Beginning sometime this summer, eBay will no longer allow sellers to get paid via PayPal. Buyers will...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Super Animal Royale have cross-progression saves?

While we wholly appreciate cross-play functionality, we are big supporters of cross-progression saves. The ability to take your saved content with you to whatever platform you are playing on is such a fantastic feature to be included in multiplatform games that we believe every game appearing on more than one platform should support it. Super Animal Royale originally was exclusive to Steam, but over time is making its way to consoles, starting with Xbox. Does this furry battle royale support cross-progression saves?
PetsPosted by
SPY

The Stuffed Animal That Transformed the Way Kids Sleep — Whatever Happened to the Pillow Pet?

Hi, my name is Tyler, I’m turning 25 in just a few days and I’ve got a confession to make. Every single night, I sleep with my Pillow Pet. He doesn’t have a name or anything. I don’t know when I got him. He is, in fact, a dog and all I know is that I’ve been sleeping by his side for years now. All through elementary school to middle school to high school to my college dorm to my off-campus apartment and now my current digs in Brooklyn. My Pillow Pet is my friend. He is a staple to my bed. A must-have in lazy Snapchats I send on the reg. Without him, I’d be nothing.
ElectronicsSFGate

This Dyson vacuum deal on eBay definitely doesn't suck

Most competent adults agree that vacuuming is the grown-up equivalent of going to Chuck E. Cheese: It's more expensive than it looks, consumes a whole Saturday, and you spend the entire time praying you don't find any mouse poop. That’s why we’re so excited about this dynamite Dyson deal courtesy...
Animalssosharethis.com

Lost Stuffed Animal Goes on Adventures Searching for Her Human

A lost stuffed animal is having the time of her life as a friend helps her look for her human. On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Rosanna Taylor was in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. While approaching the Delta Air Lines gate E14, she spotted a lonely-looking little brown bundle of fluff.
Pet Serviceswolfandbadger.com

N - Alphabet Of Snacking Animals Mug

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Jimbob Art collection:. This mug is adorable and I can’t wait to use it for morning coffee. Badger Pancakes Tea Towel. Fun design, quality seems good. Sandwich Defender Tin. It's a really great way to defend...
Cancerintegracareclinics.com

What Does Aluminum in Deodorant Do?

Public concern and awareness for aluminum’s presence in deodorant products have become a hot topic in recent years. Data from Google indicates online searches for “aluminum in deodorant” started to rapidly climb in mid-2017 and received peak attention by January 2019. Prior to this public frenzy, deodorant may have been...
insidehalton.com

I BUY CASH

TOYS, ADVERTISING SIGNS, TRADING CARDS, OLD MAPS, MANUALS, PAINTINGS ETC.... I purchase whole or part of collections...Big and small and will also buy entire contents of the house. 40 Years experience. I always pay fair. Call John 416-859-9130.
Miami, FLmiamionthecheap.com

Affordable Father’s Day gifts that aren’t neckties

Step away from that tie rack! The world of online shopping can offer you tons of creative and affordable Father’s Day gift ideas that are not the cliched necktie. Whether you need to pick up a cheap and easy Dad gift that’s still thoughtful, or have a little more cash to spend on some of his favorite things, we’ve got you covered.
Interior Designlushome.com

Contemporary Decor Accessories, Unique Digital Embroidery Textiles, Home Decor

Contemporary decor accessories from the Duo-Hue collection show a unique digital embroidery stitch developed by Amelia Ayerst. The multilayered stitch allows complementary colors and different stitch densities, creating a colorful, beautiful effect enhancing the contemporary textile design. The eye-catching textiles show the design at the intersection of craft and modern...