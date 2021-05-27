A Simple Guide On How to Visit Death Valley from Las Vegas

The name of the Death Valley sounds intriguing but the place itself is even more fascinating.

Andrew Charney / Unsplash

Death Valley is the America's driest, hottest and lowest point. This place has a unique landscape, extinct volcanoes, sand dunes, canyons, and you will not find such barren cotton candy-colored mountains anywhere else.

The Death Valley is not too far from Las Vegas, and it only takes 2 hours drive from Las Vegas to explore the surprises hidden in Death Valley Park.

Here is a guide on how you can visit Death Valley from Las Vegas.

Distance of Las Vegas from Death Valley

Death Valley is not too far from Las Vegas, and the distance between them is approximately 140 miles. It takes 2 hours west to reach Sunny California.

You do not need an SUV or 4 x 4 for the trip to Death Valley from Las Vegas because you will drive on a gravel road, which is suitable for a standard car.

Going to Death Valley from Las Vegas by Road

There are five different routes that you can take to visit Death Valley from Las Vegas.

Julie Kwak / Unsplash

Route NV-160 W

It is the shortest and fastest route (125 miles), and by following this route, you will drive for about 2 hours and 10 minutes to reach from Las Vegas to Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors Center.

By following this route, you will go towards Mountain Springs, Pahrump, and Death Valley Junction. But if you are looking for some scenic view on your way, this route is not for you.

Route NV-160 W and cA – 127 and cA – 178

This is the longest route (160 miles), and you will drive for about 4 hours to reach the Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors Center.

But this is the most scenic route, and you will encounter Top Death Valley attractions on this route.

Route US – 95

This roué is also shortest (140 miles), just like the first route. It will take 2 hours and 10 minutes drive to reach the Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors center, but this route has many speed traps, so you cannot exceed the speed limit.

With this route, you will go towards Indian Springs, Amargosa Valley, and the Death Valley Junction.

Rene Holst / Unsplash

US – 95 and NV – 374 S

The distance is 160 miles, and it will take two and half hours to reach Death Valley. You will go towards Indian Spring, Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Rhyolite, and Beatty Junction with this route.

Beatty is the nearest town to Death Valley and has some reasonably priced accommodation.

This route also has many picturesque views, like Rhyolite Ghost Town, Ubehebe Center, and Scotty’s Castle. This route is called the “Ghost Town Route.”

Kathy Marsh / Unsplash

US – 95 and cA – 267

If you are thriving for some adventure, this route calls your name. This route is called “Las Vegas – Death Valley off – the beaten route for adventurers.”

You will go towards Indian Springs, Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Bonnie Claire, Grapevine Peak, and Beatty Junction.

You will need 4 x 4 if you take this route. This route is closed usually in August due to flooding.

