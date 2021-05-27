Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

A Simple Guide On How to Visit Death Valley from Las Vegas

Posted by 
The Nerdy Me
The Nerdy Me
 9 days ago

The name of the Death Valley sounds intriguing but the place itself is even more fascinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpfa8_0aAX3l8N00
Andrew Charney / Unsplash

Death Valley is the America's driest, hottest and lowest point. This place has a unique landscape, extinct volcanoes, sand dunes, canyons, and you will not find such barren cotton candy-colored mountains anywhere else.

The Death Valley is not too far from Las Vegas, and it only takes 2 hours drive from Las Vegas to explore the surprises hidden in Death Valley Park.

Here is a guide on how you can visit Death Valley from Las Vegas.

Distance of Las Vegas from Death Valley

Death Valley is not too far from Las Vegas, and the distance between them is approximately 140 miles. It takes 2 hours west to reach Sunny California.

You do not need an SUV or 4 x 4 for the trip to Death Valley from Las Vegas because you will drive on a gravel road, which is suitable for a standard car.

Going to Death Valley from Las Vegas by Road

There are five different routes that you can take to visit Death Valley from Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052MHj_0aAX3l8N00
Julie Kwak / Unsplash

Route NV-160 W

It is the shortest and fastest route (125 miles), and by following this route, you will drive for about 2 hours and 10 minutes to reach from Las Vegas to Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors Center.

By following this route, you will go towards Mountain Springs, Pahrump, and Death Valley Junction. But if you are looking for some scenic view on your way, this route is not for you.

Route NV-160 W and cA – 127 and cA – 178

This is the longest route (160 miles), and you will drive for about 4 hours to reach the Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors Center.

But this is the most scenic route, and you will encounter Top Death Valley attractions on this route.

Route US – 95

This roué is also shortest (140 miles), just like the first route. It will take 2 hours and 10 minutes drive to reach the Death Valley Furnace Creek Visitors center, but this route has many speed traps, so you cannot exceed the speed limit.

With this route, you will go towards Indian Springs, Amargosa Valley, and the Death Valley Junction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xnh93_0aAX3l8N00
Rene Holst / Unsplash

US – 95 and NV – 374 S

The distance is 160 miles, and it will take two and half hours to reach Death Valley. You will go towards Indian Spring, Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Rhyolite, and Beatty Junction with this route.

Beatty is the nearest town to Death Valley and has some reasonably priced accommodation.

This route also has many picturesque views, like Rhyolite Ghost Town, Ubehebe Center, and Scotty’s Castle. This route is called the “Ghost Town Route.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfUzo_0aAX3l8N00
Kathy Marsh / Unsplash

US – 95 and cA – 267

If you are thriving for some adventure, this route calls your name. This route is called “Las Vegas – Death Valley off – the beaten route for adventurers.

You will go towards Indian Springs, Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Bonnie Claire, Grapevine Peak, and Beatty Junction.

You will need 4 x 4 if you take this route. This route is closed usually in August due to flooding.

Have you ever been to Death Valley? Let us know in the comments below.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Nerdy Me

The Nerdy Me

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
123
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Budget travel and active lifestyle blog. Find the best travel tips, exciting travel stories, fun lists and other lifestyle bits.

 https://www.thenerdyme.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Mountain Springs, NV
State
California State
City
Indian Springs, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
City
Amargosa Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guide#Ghost#Sand Dunes#Unsplash Death Valley#Unsplash Route#The Death Valley Junction#Nv#Visit Death Valley#Death Valley Park#Sunny California#Rhyolite Ghost Town#Adventurers#Landscape#Volcanoes#Beatty Junction#Unsplash Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas Valley restaurant owners struggle with worker shortages

If you’ve been to a restaurant or bar recently, you’ve no doubt felt it up close and personal: The industry’s labor shortage continues unabated, leading to long waits as skeleton crews of servers, kitchen staff and bartenders press to fill the gap. And there’s no end in sight. Industry representatives...
Aerospace & Defensefoxbaltimore.com

Aircraft tied to military crashes in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A contractor-operated aircraft crashed in the northeast Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for Nellis Air Force Base. The crash was reported in the area of Carey Avenue and Christy Lane, just east of Nellis Boulevard and about three miles south of the base.
Las Vegas, NVatoallinks.com

6 Exotic Places to Visit in Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas is quite a popular name when it comes to exploring the magnificent parts of the world. It is a city with countless means that are made entirely for fun and excitement. Apart from these means, some hotels in this city are fun things defines in their own ways. If you get a chance, this is a city worth exploring. Don’t forget to go through this article before going through the Alaska airlines check-in process. Take a look at these amazing spots that you should visit if you end up landing in Las Vegas.
Astronomyreviewjournal.com

Super ‘blood’ moon rises over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning. The super “blood” moon was visible across the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia. In Las Vegas, the event...
MLBRealGM

A's Executives To Visit Las Vegas, Portland

The Athletics announced earlier this month that they will look at other cities for a new home if Oakland did not approve the team's plans for a new waterfront ballpark. According to a report, team executives will travel to Las Vegas and Portland to hear pitches from both cities. The...
Idaho StateFox5 KVVU

Idaho woman wins $1.2 million at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist is a millionaire after winning big in Las Vegas. Westgate Las Vegas spokesman Gordon Prouty said an Idaho woman played at a Wheel of Fortune game at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and won $1,253,701. Prouty said the woman and her husband were planning on traveling...
Las Vegas, NVtravelexperta.com

Looking for a BFF Vacation? Top Places to Travel with Your Friends

A trip with your friends is a must, at least once in your lifetime. Nothing can beat having the experience of a lifetime with the people with whom you share your joys and sorrows. This trip could be something to help mark a special occasion such as graduation, marriage, a new job, or just some time off in order to reconnect with your loved ones. A trip with your best friends is a great experience, much like traveling with your significant other, or even alone. There are plenty of hacks to help you find affordable airfares, which means that nothing is stopping you from planning a getaway with your group or even just your best friend. We have curated a list of the best places you absolutely must visit with your friends.
Skin Caretmj4.com

Advanced Skincare Tips From the Las Vegas Strip

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa Doctor Deborah Manjoney is back to share some skincare tips, but this time she is over 1,000 miles away. Deborah is currently in Las Vegas attending the Cell-Surgical Conference to learn about all of the newest applications of regenerative medicine in aesthetics. She is excited to learn more information about the BeautiFill device, so she can become more skilled in the treatment and offer it to more individuals.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

UNLV scholar to discuss how Chinese Americans helped shape Las Vegas

When Sue Fawn Chung arrived in Las Vegas in the mid-1970s, there weren’t many other Asians in the valley. Of the town’s roughly 125,000 residents, only 0.7% were of Asian descent, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. One of those was Chung, a Chinese American from Los Angeles who arrived to start her tenure as a professor at UNLV.
MLBreviewjournal.com

A’s receive positive response from MLB to Las Vegas visit

The Oakland Athletics updated Major League Baseball officials this week on their fact-finding trip to Las Vegas. The group from the A’s, which included owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval, traveled to New York for the MLB owner’s meetings to discuss their mission to land a new stadium. “It...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Homes a cool million can buy in Las Vegas Valley

There’s something hot about a cool million. Even with inflation, there’s a reason people still compliment others with “You look like a million” and talk about feeling great by comparing themselves to a million bucks. The addition of that seventh digit still denotes class and luxury, and that’s true even...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

'Atomic Saloon Show' in Las Vegas: How the west was fun

There’s a spirit of infectious fun that hums through the crowd even before Atomic Saloon Show starts. The setting—looking like a Wild West saloon, with audience members both at floor level and in the balconies—just immediately puts you in a mood to have a great time. And when the singing cowboy comes out, belting out one of the raunchiest tunes you’ve ever heard, you are all in.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Another heat record possible for Las Vegas on Friday

An early summer heat wave will push Las Vegas temperatures toward record levels for a third day Friday, according to the National Weather Service. McCarran International Airport set a record for June 3 with a high of 108 Thursday after a 107 Wednesday tied a record set in 2003. Weather...