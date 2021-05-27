Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

These Are The Best Farmers Markets in Las Vegas

The Nerdy Me
 9 days ago

Las Vegas is not just a place for tourism and entertainment but it also has some of the best farmers markets that many people don’t know about.

The farms around the city offer a wide range of fruits and vegetables that are harvested all over the year and are supplied to different farmers markets for sale and distribution. People from the neighbouring states also come over to Las Vegas to buy these farming goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i749K_0aAWE5hX00
Somi Jaiswal / Unsplash

However, there are also some scammers who sell rotten farming goods which are collected from illegal and unhygienic farms...

This article enlists some of the best and authentic farmers markets in Las Vegas you should visit if you are looking for quality products for your household.

Farmers Market at Bruce Trent Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zldGl_0aAWE5hX00
Las Vegas Farmers Market LLC Facebook

If you get to visit Rampart and Vegas Drive, you should surely go to the farmers market there. You will find all the fresh vegetables and meat products along with some amazing baked goods.

It is mostly open on Wednesday afternoons from around 2 pm to 6-8 pm.

Address: 8851 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128.

Fallon Livestock Exchange

It is very rare to find meat of all kinds along with fruits and vegetables under one roof but the Fallon Livestock exchange manages to do that just fine.

It offers fresh meat daily at a very reasonable price that is affordable for all the citizens.

Moreover, it houses as a means of trade and business for many small farmers, so it's a good way to support local businesses.

Address: 1025 S Allen Rd, Fallon, NV 89406.

On the Ranch Farmers Market

This farmers market has been open since 2014 and it takes place every Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm (rain or shine, holidays included).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYcUC_0aAWE5hX00
TripAdvisor

The market is located inside Craig Ranch Regional Park in the parking lot. Here you can find a great array of fresh produce, local honey, hummus, dips, and salsas, fresh-baked bread and pastries, skincare products, clothing, jewelry, essential oils and even pet care.

Address: 628 W. Craig Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032.

Reno Friday Night Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQPXo_0aAWE5hX00
Northern Nevada Moms

Whenever you are heading out for groceries, try to go on Fridays. Downtown Reno organizes the farmers market every Friday night, mostly in the late spring and during the summer season.

The market not only sells fruits and vegetables but also some handicrafts and baked goods. Plus, the Reno Friday Night Market offers some exclusive forms of pickles that are hard to find in any other farmers market.

Sprouts Farmers Market

If you are looking to shop for some beans and lentils, then do visit the Sprouts Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iErdi_0aAWE5hX00
Flickr

It is the best market in town as it sells some of those fruits and vegetables which you normally don’t find in the off-season. Moreover, it ensures hygiene and keeps the goods germs free.

There are several locations around the town, some of the more popular ones:

  • 10000 W Sahara Ave Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89117,
  • 8441 Farm Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89131,
  • 771 S Rainbow Blvd # 130, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

Final verdict

Many people often visit these farmers markets not just for groceries but for entertainment as well.

Some schools even take their students for field trips to these markets.

Note that these markets are under the government’s authorized rules and if you find any market with a similar name it can be a scam.

Which farmers markets in Las Vegas are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

The Nerdy Me

The Nerdy Me

Budget travel and active lifestyle blog. Find the best travel tips, exciting travel stories, fun lists and other lifestyle bits.

 https://www.thenerdyme.com
