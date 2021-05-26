Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

13572 Heathbrook Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight next to the 1700 acre Swift Creek Reservoir is 13572 Heathbrook Terrace in the neighborhood of Gleneagles in Brandermill. Beautiful sunsets, walking trails, Sunday Park, Restaurants and so much more await the new owner of this low maintenance and well cared for townhome. The private entry porch welcomes you and once inside you are greeted with a large foyer with beautiful hardwood floors opening up to the family room with a fireplace, floor to ceiling windows & a French door allowing tons of light into the room. The Large deck off the family room allows enjoyment of the private oasis. 1st & 2nd fl primary bedrooms w/full baths are included in this rare townhome floorplan. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer SS appliances, large pantry, wine cooler, tiled floors and an eat in area that leads out to the front porch. The Dining room offers crown moldings, hardwood floors and entry to the screened porch overlooking the backyard. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, 2nd Primary bedroom with full bath and tiled floors, double vanity walk in closet, two linen closets, and the Laundry area. Plenty of Storage outside w/2 attached storage sheds, gutter guards.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Family Room#Windows#Dining Room#Laundry Room#French#1st 2nd#Ss#Townhome#Area#Beautiful Hardwood Floors#Upstairs#W Full Baths#Floor#Primary Bedrooms#Updated Kitchen#2nd Primary Bedroom#Granite Counter Tops#Crown Moldings#Sunday Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);