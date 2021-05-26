13572 Heathbrook Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Right next to the 1700 acre Swift Creek Reservoir is 13572 Heathbrook Terrace in the neighborhood of Gleneagles in Brandermill. Beautiful sunsets, walking trails, Sunday Park, Restaurants and so much more await the new owner of this low maintenance and well cared for townhome. The private entry porch welcomes you and once inside you are greeted with a large foyer with beautiful hardwood floors opening up to the family room with a fireplace, floor to ceiling windows & a French door allowing tons of light into the room. The Large deck off the family room allows enjoyment of the private oasis. 1st & 2nd fl primary bedrooms w/full baths are included in this rare townhome floorplan. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer SS appliances, large pantry, wine cooler, tiled floors and an eat in area that leads out to the front porch. The Dining room offers crown moldings, hardwood floors and entry to the screened porch overlooking the backyard. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, 2nd Primary bedroom with full bath and tiled floors, double vanity walk in closet, two linen closets, and the Laundry area. Plenty of Storage outside w/2 attached storage sheds, gutter guards.