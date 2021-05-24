Montoya has to go

newsbreak-logo
I don't know what anybody else is thinking, but I've just watched the Blue Jays lose 4 in a row and I believe every one of those losses should lay at the feet of the manager. I never have liked his management style, and in particular this idea of pulling a pitcher who is hitting his marks pitch after pitch, only to replace him with an unknown quantity. These guys are not machines, so they cannot be relied upon to be at the top of their game every day. He pulled Stripling today after he pitched 7 inning pf scoreless relief throwing just 70 pitches. I have no idea when the last time a Jays pitcher had 7 innings under his belt with an average of 10 pitches/inning. The Romano came in and retired the side on just 11 pitches, and Montoya pulled him after one inning.

