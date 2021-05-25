newsbreak-logo
US to reopen Palestinian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US will reopen a mission in Jerusalem to manage diplomatic relations with Palestinians, which had been downgraded by the Trump administration, the US secretary of state has said. On a trip to the Middle East designed to shore up last week’s ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza,...

