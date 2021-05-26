Cancel
New York City, NY

This Tony-Nominated Director Wrote A Book To Help People Unleash Their Creativity

Jeryl Brunner
 13 days ago

Kristin Hanggi is a Tony-nominated director and writer who is based in New York City. She developed and directed the hit musical Rock of Ages.

Ever since she was little, she found joy playing pretend. “When I was a kid, if you were my neighbor, I would have said, “Come over, bring a cap and crown, we are gonna put on a pageant!” says Hanggi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLxW6_0aASszxm00
Kristin HanggiJen Castle Photography

Her passionate devotion to being creative even extended to poetry. She was always writing poems. “It was the way I worked out my emotions, feelings, confusions and questions on paper,” she explains. “It was the way I communicated with my soul. I really did it for myself.”

A few years ago, the idea for a book of poetry revealed itself to her. But the reality of writing a book of poetry terrified Hanggi. “As a director, you are telling someone else’s story. This was a different level of vulnerability for me,” she shares.

But Hanggi, who is also a coach and teacher, felt that even though she was afraid, she had to show up for the muse tugging at her. So Hanggi got busy playing. (She lovingly refers to what many people call “work” as the opportunity to “play.”) She wrote the book God, Sex, and Musical Theatre: Meditations for Unlocking the Powerful Self.

The book features poems and prose about creativity, expression, healing, permission and being in a love affair with life. Readers are constantly reminded of their power and creativity. They are encouraged to live in excitement. “It’s a deep sharing of my innermost thoughts," says Hanggi. “It is about how I see the world and view relationships and art.”

Jeryl Brunner: Can you talk about your fierce belief that if you have a dream to write, direct, act or paint, that the universe needs that?

Kristin Hanggi: I believe that we are here to be a gift to others. And when we are true to what is deepest inside of us, it serves the whole. I love the teacher Michael Beckwith who says that “our gifts belong to the community.” That helps me to be less afraid to give my gifts. I know that art is healing and it can help us to connect and repair and thrive. Also, we need what is in each other.

Jeryl Brunner: When one of your students has a breakthrough what does that give you?

Kristin Hanggi: There is that saying “you teach what you most want to know.” I view everyone I work with as my teacher. Everyone I work with is showing me the way.

Jeryl Brunner: What has the pandemic taught you?

Kristin Hanggi: I have lost people I love during the pandemic. And that has taught me about the preciousness of life. It taught me how important it is for us to love and cherish each other and the interconnectivity of us all. It’s shown me my character flaws and helped me to get honest. I’ve seen many of the ways I hide or run from myself and I’m doing my best to repair my relationship with myself. I want to be a dear friend and a loving parent to myself. It’s also taught me how to live in a more simple way, how to listen to my body and it’s wisdom, how to slow down, how to get back in touch with Mother Nature. I’ve made it a practice of getting my feet in grass or soil every day. I think, go slow, go simple, go inward.

Jeryl Brunner: So many people dream of writing a book, but don't feel confident or ready to take that one. What would you advise?

Kristin Hanggi: I feel the same way! Those doubts are in all of us. It has become important to me to love, accept, and acknowledge my fear and doubt. There is a Pema Chodron quote that helps me: “Fear is a natural reaction to moving closer to the truth.”

So if I’m scared, I might just be getting close to what is truest in me. I believe our soul has something to say and express. And if we can silence our judgmental mind, what is inside us knows what to do. What helps me is to make a practice—like a spiritual practice—of showing up for my art. Even if it is 15 minutes a day. I just want to show up for my creativity and give it space to express itself. Part of my spiritual practice is learning how to love and nurture my own expression.

Jeryl Brunner: What is the best guidance you have received?

Kristin Hanggi: I love Elizabeth Gilbert’s quote, “You have to participate relentlessly in the manifestation of your own blessings.” I often ask myself, “What does my heart want most? What is my truest desire?” I try to wal that way or even just lean in that direction. I have learned that I am here to serve my heart.

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

