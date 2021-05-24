White America as a whole wants to gloss over the history that is a well known factor that white not only owned Blacks and even the Whites that did not own Blacks demanded to treated and spoken to as a superior being to include Blacks not being able to address Whites without permission along with being degraded nonstop even by White children and that behavior has been continued for decades and at least through the late 1960’s. The issue is a problem can’t be fixed it’s not addressed and as the Senator stated White America again as a whole refuses to address the problem.
Instead of studying this so called "Critical Race Theory" just study the "Kerner Commission Report" "The Black Codes" & "Cointelpto" and there you have it.
black people are only about 12.6% (as of 2020) of the over all US population. white people are 59.7%; predictably, the largest ethnic group (black is not smallest). Therefore, it is statistically probable that many neighborhoods in this country will feature primarily or only white people; especially given that ethnic groups do not have an even geographic distribution from coast to coast or border to border, let alone within any given state, city, or other locality. This is not proof of "systemic racism"; rather, simply a statistical, numerical, objective reality
