ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 139

S D
07-03

White America as a whole wants to gloss over the history that is a well known factor that white not only owned Blacks and even the Whites that did not own Blacks demanded to treated and spoken to as a superior being to include Blacks not being able to address Whites without permission along with being degraded nonstop even by White children and that behavior has been continued for decades and at least through the late 1960’s. The issue is a problem can’t be fixed it’s not addressed and as the Senator stated White America again as a whole refuses to address the problem.

Reply(28)
52
AFTER?THOUGHT
07-02

Instead of studying this so called "Critical Race Theory" just study the "Kerner Commission Report" "The Black Codes" & "Cointelpto" and there you have it.

Reply(2)
20
Shadowsa2b
29d ago

black people are only about 12.6% (as of 2020) of the over all US population. white people are 59.7%; predictably, the largest ethnic group (black is not smallest). Therefore, it is statistically probable that many neighborhoods in this country will feature primarily or only white people; especially given that ethnic groups do not have an even geographic distribution from coast to coast or border to border, let alone within any given state, city, or other locality. This is not proof of "systemic racism"; rather, simply a statistical, numerical, objective reality

Reply(5)
16
Related
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Salon

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Civil Unrest#Racism#Racial Injustice#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Racial Issues#The Kerner Report
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy