Michigan State

First Lady Jill Biden to visit West Michigan on Thursday

By Samantha May
UpNorthLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden announced her plans to visit West Michigan on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal officials said the first lady would visit a vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College, before heading to Missouri. She planned to highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacies...

upnorthlive.com
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Powerful Women Let's Talk - 045: Lupe Ramos-Montigny

As a young girl, Lupe Ramos-Montigny traveled from Texas to Michigan to help her family harvest cherries in Old Mission Peninsula. Her love for the state brought her back to Michigan to earn numerous degrees, have a 36-year career in education, along with a stellar political career. She also chaired a committee to honor Cesar Chavez and continues to push that cause today. Today’s Powerful Woman is Lupe Ramos-Montigny.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

What Were The Top 10 Baby Names In Michigan For 2020?

We've been seeing names get more and more unique over the past few years so it is always fun to see the top names for each year. As someone with a name I'm consistently told is a unique one, I always love to see what people come up with and try not to judge the names other people pick, no matter how "strange."
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPD to host women's summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday, May 22, the Grand Rapids Police Department will be holding a women's summit open house for women interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. The event will be held at the Grand Rapids Masonic Temple, 233 E Fulton St. from 11 a.m. to...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Vaccine database: Grand Rapids sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids: 1. 5120 28th St SE (616) 222-4890; 2. 2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 (616) 805-4601; 3. 4021 Cascade Rd SE (616) 974-9792; 4. 5531 28th St SE 616-954-6010; 5. 1540 28th St SE 616-248-2610; 6. 3757 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1410; 7. 2410 Burton St SE 616-949-5710; 8. 2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW 616-453-2473; 9. 2130 Wealthy St SE 616-451-0711; 10. 4550 Cascade Rd SE 616-957-8934; 11. 425 Fuller Ave NE 616-776-9925; 12. 800 Leonard St NW 616-458-8300; 13. 3610 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1221; 14. 6790 Cascade Rd SE 616-954-2408; 15. 8 68th St SW 616-827-0270; 16. 1964 Fuller Ave NE 616-364-7071; 17. 6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-698-9165; 18. 5100 E Beltline Ave NE 616-361-1758; 19. 2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-452-4870; 20. 5859 28th St SE 616-949-7670;
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

To Wear or Not to Wear, That is the Question!

With the CDC lifting mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, we followed suit here in Michigan. It's been good, it's been confusing, and is a bit difficult to sort out. As we know, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear one, and those not vaccinated must only do so indoors.