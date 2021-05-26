newsbreak-logo
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Saturday Routine, Activities, and Ideas | May 2021

Posted by 
Alyssa Atkinson
Alyssa Atkinson
 3 days ago

My full Raleigh weekend rundown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMpVn_0aALl37700

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

I love writing lifestyle pieces. Honestly, if I had to choose just a few things to write about, I would probably pick health, fitness, food, and lifestyle. Those are the topics that I truly enjoy expressing my thoughts on, and lifestyle in particular is great because I feel like you can really add your own personal touches.

However, lifestyle isn't inherently informative or newsworthy. So, I've decided to take a unique spin on lifestyle pieces and add some local, newsworthy elements by discussing some of the local places I visit when I head out into Raleigh, along with updates, newsworthy events that occured, etc.

So, today I have chosen to continue a little series I started last week, which I called a "Saturday in my life", where I basically recapped everything I did in Raleigh on Saturday, including local places I visited. I feel like this serves two main purposes - gives you ideas for things to do on the weekend, and provides you with little tidbits of my life, almost like a vlog on YouTube, but in written format.

I hope you guys enjoy these types of pieces, because I really do love writing them. So, let's go ahead and jump into the full rundown for a Saturday in my life in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 22, 2021.

Wake Up and Raleigh Morning Routine

Even on the weekend, I prefer to follow my typical workday morning routine. I honestly enjoy doing it, so I pretty much stick to it seven days per week. It goes a little something like this:

  • Wake up and make bed
  • Brew a fresh pot of coffee
  • Make iced coffee and work for 1 - 2 hours
  • Exercise and eat breakfast

After I exercise and eat breakfast, I shower and get ready for the day and then I'm good to go. Depending on the time and whether or not I'm hungry within an hour or two of waking up, I sometimes eat breakfast after I work out rather than before.

Do This Type of Work

Around 10 AM, I do about an hour more of work. While my early morning work is focused on things like emails, this hour of work is usually some form of content creation, whether it be for my YouTube channel (Alyssa Atkinson), writing an article, a blog post for my website, etc.

Once I complete this, I try to leave the rest of my day free to do something fun and non-work related. Since I do work a lot during the work, I think it's essential for me to find that work-life balance on the weekends.

Jubala Coffee in Raleigh

On this particular Saturday, I had a quick snack of a banana with peanut butter, then I headed out to one of the local coffee shops in Raleigh. There are actually a ton of different ones to explore, but one of my favorites so far has been Jubala coffee.

I ordered a small pour over coffee and sat outside at one of the tables, and it was delicious. I chatted with my little sister and enjoyed the warm weather for an hour or two, and it was honestly so nice to just get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Jubala also offers some food items and other beverages, which you can view on their website here.

Lunch Stop

By the time I got back, I was ready to make lunch. My little sister and I made sweet potato and tofu salad bowls for lunch on this day, and then we sat and ate while we caught up on one of our favorite shows on the CW recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVeQs_0aALl37700

Photo by Anh Nguyen on Unsplash

Raleigh Grocery Shopping

I typically do my grocery shopping on Saturday. I stock up on produce for the week and any pantry staples that I might have run out of, like oats, coffee, or peanut butter. I try to stay on a pretty tight budget, so I always check the ads before I go to know what's on sale for the week.

Dinner and Chores

By 5 PM, I am usually ready to wind down for the night. I make dinner, which on this night was just something simple - pasta with veggies and sauce. Then, I do some household chores that I don't have time for during the week, like deep cleaning the kitchen, doing laundry, and vaccuming the floors.

Then, I usually watch another TV show episode with my little sister.

Dessert and a Movie

My sister and I love to eat dessert while we watch a movie at the end of the night. My two go-to desserts right now are either banana ice cream with peanut butter and chocolate chips or a chocolate protein mug cake with banana and nut butter.

We finish our night out by watching the movie while we eat, and that's pretty much it for a typical Saturday.

