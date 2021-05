While this is not a Caribbean restaurant, I’d like to give Ras an honorable mention especially given its proximity to Rastafarian culture and cuisine, and their beautifully designed interior with murals inspired by Emperor Haile Selassie. Located on Franklin, Ras is a hip Ethiopian spot serving fresh ital (plant-based) dishes. It’s one of my new favorite spots, and so far, I’ve sampled both samosa varieties, spicy avocado dip, and traditional injera with a melange of brightly colored vegetables including beets, lentils, and carrots. Wash this down with an Ethiopian beer like Negus while people-watching on Franklin Avenue, and your afternoon is made. Surprisingly, I was satisfied after eating only half of the meal, and had a healthy portion of leftovers for lunch the next day.