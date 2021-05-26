newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Family Faces Murder Charges After Mistaken Identity

Josie Klakström
 3 days ago

Four family members in Texas have been arrested for killing a man they thought vandalised their home and cars.

Eddie Clark was driving home when he was ambushed by the Argueta familyKTRK

The Argueta family had filed multiple reports with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office before taking the matter into their own hands. 19 year old Joe Argueta, his father Luis, mother Florinda and uncle Margarito believed that the vehicle used in the attacks was a black Dodge Challenger, and at 11.30 pm on the 17th of May, they spotted the car again.

When 29-year-old Eddie Clark’s dark grey Dodge Challenger was seen around the neighborhood, he was approached by the family, who were holding weapons, including guns, and when Eddie tried to escape, he was shot, and his vehicle crashed into a tree.

"Two male family members approached the Challenger on foot," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in the press release. "One male was armed with a baseball bat and the other male with a pistol. When the Challenger attempted to flee, the male with the pistol fired multiple gunshots at the passenger side of the Challenger."

Joe Argueta was taken to the Homicide Unit to give a statement, whereas his mother was released after being interviewed at the crime scene. Joe’s father and uncle fled the scene but were later captured, and all four were charged with murder.

Eddie was on his way home when he was ambushed by the family and shot dead. His murder is still under investigation. If anyone has information relating to the crime, please contact the Harris County Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).

Josie Klakström is a true crime journalist. Follow her at truecrimeedition.com

 https://www.truecrimeedition.com
