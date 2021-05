Last Sunday, for the first time in well over a year, the Weeknd looked pretty normal on TV. After a rainy performance at the BRIT Awards, the singer, bearded and in a traditional black suit with an overcoat and sunglasses, walked calmly as cars zoomed past him in the parking lot of the Santa Anita racetrack. The “Save Your Tears” performance was broadcast during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where the Weeknd won 10 awards. Accepting one of those awards, for Top Hot 100 Artist, he smirked and said, “I’d like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore.”