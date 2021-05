A quick recap of the past week of athletics at The College of Wooster:. Elizabeth Ford, who just completed year 16 heading Wooster’s successful women’s lacrosse program, is among the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees. Wooster’s won over 70 perfect of its games (171-71-1; .706) with Ford at the helm of the program. Under Ford’s tutelage, Wooster’s won three NCAC titles and the Scots have seven other runner-up conference finishes. The induction banquet is set for June 12 on Ohio State University’s campus.