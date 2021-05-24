newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player's weight

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ol10k_0aAArcwE00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces' 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds.

“I will never let a man disrespect me," Cambage said in her Instagram post.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," he wrote. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Miller said he has spoken with Cambage's agent and the Aces' general manager. The veteran coach said in a media session later Monday evening that he was disappointed in himself

“As a leader, words matter. It was inappropriate," he said. "In a league where we empower women, and I’ve spent 31 years empowering women, (those words were) just not acceptable.”

The league announced the fine and suspension Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 player said she weighs 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller's comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it's just crazy to me,” she said.

The Sun said Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday when Connecticut visits the Seattle Storm. He said assistants Brandi Poole and Chris Koclanes will be co-head coaches for the game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Curt Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Las Vegas Aces#The Sun#Uncasville#Ap#Associated Press#Weight#Co Head Coaches#Man#Assistants Brandi Poole#Regret#Conn#Heat#Respect#Instagram Post#Words Matter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
SPORTbible

Liz Cambage Says Andrew Bogut Is 'Obsessed' With Her

The war-of-words between Liz Cambage and Andrew Bogut has taken a new - rather unusual - turn. This bizarre feud between two of Australian basketball's greatest is becoming hard to keep up with, but Cambage has perhaps put the final in the argument's coffin with a savage response to Bogut's latest dig.
NBANew Haven Register

Sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones reunite in Connecticut Sun training camp

The last time sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones played together on the same team was during Brionna’s senior season and Stephanie’s freshman year at Maryland during the 2016-2017 season. Maryland reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and weeks later Brionna was selected No. 8 overall in the 2017...
BasketballPosted by
The Day

Sun's 'engagement level' couldn't be higher

Finally, after a 508-day hiatus, rebirth and renewal came Sunday night to Mohegan Sun Arena. The daughters of Sun got to play before the home folks, even if but 2,300 of them were allowed in. The Sun even wore new uniforms with a hue of royal blue, trumpeting the word "Keesusk," which means "sun" in the Mohegan tribe's native language.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

Where are all the players? WNBA teams hindered with stars arriving late to training camp, season openers due to overseas commitments

At long last the Connecticut Sun’s franchise player, Jonquel Jones, stepped foot on the practice court Wednesday, joining her WNBA team for the first time since October 2019. Jones, who opted out of the 2020 WNBA season due to COVID-19 concerns, is fresh off a pair of EuroLeague and Russian league titles. Following a short mental recharge and six days of COVID-19 protocols, Jones was thrown ...
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Ranking the top 25 WNBA players for 2021

A year ago, it wasn't certain the WNBA would have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the league completed it with a bubble scenario in Bradenton, Florida. Despite some high-profile opt-outs, the basketball was top-notch. The Seattle Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, won their fourth WNBA title, while the Las Vegas Aces reached the WNBA Finals for the first time and star A'ja Wilson was named the season's MVP.
NBAPosted by
Hartford Courant

Return of Connecticut Sun veterans DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones already proving to be impactful

DeWanna Bonner returned to Connecticut Sun practice on Friday after being overseas, Brionna Jones came back on Wednesday. Their impact has already shown its value, head coach Curt Miller said. “It’s a totally different look now in camp when there’s more veterans,” Miller said. “[Bonner] led throughout, she huddled the team multiple times, everything slows down. You see the professionalism in ...
NBAPosted by
The Day

Jonquel Jones, Sun have adjustments to make in 2021

It was well over a year ago that Connecticut Sun post Jonquel Jones began the recruiting process to get then-free agent DeWanna Bonner to come to the Mohegan Sun. “(I was) constantly texting, constantly talking about the team and how good we could be together,” Jones said Thursday. “Just that she’s the missing piece for us to take it over the edge and win the (WNBA) championship. Just buttering the bread. I buttered the bread correctly.”
NBAWNBA.com

Rookie Jasmine Walker Leads Sparks to 85-85 Tie With Aces

In the last preseason game prior to kicking off their 25th anniversary season, the Sparks tied the Las Vegas Aces 85-85 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Sparks temporary home this season. No. 7 overall pick Jasmine Walker led the Sparks with 23 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7-for-11 on 3-pointers. Liz Cambage and A’ja Wilson combined for 40 points for Las Vegas.
NBAPosted by
Hartford Courant

With the rollout of their Big Three delayed again, here’s how the Connecticut Sun are looking to pivot in 2021

Before the 2020 free agency season, Jonquel Jones was all in on recruiting DeWanna Bonner to come to Connecticut from Phoenix, where she’d spent her entire career. “[I was] constantly texting, constantly talking about the team and telling her how good we could be together, that she’s the missing piece for us to just take it over the edge and win a championship,” Jones recalled Thursday. “Just ...
Sportstrendswide.com

Australian basketballer Liz Cambage says she will line up for Opal at Tokyo Olympics

Opals centre Liz Cambage has said she will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, despite her anger about a lack of diversity in promotional content involving the Australian team. There’d been speculation the 29-year-old could boycott the Olympics after highlighting two photos – one from the Australian Olympic team and another from underwear brand Jockey – that she described as being “whitewashed”.