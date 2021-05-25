Search for missing 13-year-old girl in Panorama City

young woman wearing green lipstick Julian Florez/Unsplash

On Monday night after 8:30pm a missing child was reported at Roscoe Blvd and Willis Ave.

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl described as Latina with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and approximately 205 lbs.

She was alst seen on Willis Ave traveling in an unknown direction.

The girl was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black shorts, and black boots.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call detectives at (818)838-9810, or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

Missing Children in Los Angeles County

In December 2020 a missing 12-year-old boy was reported nearby on Tobias Avenue in Panorama City. The month before, a 14-year-old girl went missing after arguing with her parents and leaving the house.

In positive news, according to Fox11 Los Angeles, three young girls who Glendora Police asked the public's help locating were found safe, authorities said late Sunday night.

Police said the three young girls were possibly heading to Los Angeles.

The girls, 13-year-old Hailey Lorio, 13-year-old Caileen Raboy and 11-year-old Shaylene Scholl, were on their way home Sunday night, authorities said.

Missing Children Resources

According to the California Department of Justice, there is NO waiting period for reporting a person missing.

All California police and sheriffs' departments must accept any report, including a report by telephone, of a missing person, including runaways, without delay and will give priority to the handling of the report.

Here are resources for those experiencing the search for a missing child: https://www.lapdonline.org/lapd_adult_missing_persons_unit/content_basic_view/45279