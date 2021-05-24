newsbreak-logo
Asheville, NC

Asheville police K-9 locates drugs, cash

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a K9 officer located nea…

Asheville, NCWYFF4.com

Woman threatened, robbed by 2 armed men in downtown Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for two men who used a gun to rob a woman over the weekend as she left a downtown bar, according to the Asheville Police Department. Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse said the woman was approached by two men on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after leaving the Cigar Bar at 81 Coxe Ave.
Asheville, NCFOX Carolina

Asheville PD seeking information on a drive-by shooting on Johnston Boulevard

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking information on a drive-by shooting that happened on Johnston Boulevard. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting that happened approximately at 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Upon arrival, officers found four shell casings in front of a storage facility. Homes neighboring the business were occupied, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Henderson County, NCWLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — On Monday, a Henderson County woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is expected to be in court. Authorities say Penny Hartle is charged with 2nd-degree murder. Henderson County deputies were called to the Fruitland Community after her five-year-old daughter Caroline was found unresponsive on April 25th. Deputies say Caroline had been stabbed to death.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Officials need help locating juvenile from the Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile from the Asheville area. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 16-year-old Brody Dale Farthing, who is approximately 5’ 11” and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Farthing...