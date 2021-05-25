newsbreak-logo
Search for shooting suspect in East Oakland

-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jv9Dg_0aA9Bzaz00
man in front of building in oaklandPhoto by Andre Maliik on Unsplash

A victim has died from gunshot wounds on Monday night after a shooting was reported at Est and 87th Ave.

Oakland officers were driving in the area when they heard gunshots.

They drove toward the shots and pursued a person on foot. They confirmed a man has been shot and is not conscious. He was reportedly in serious condition due to injuries. The victim, a male Hispanic, later died.

Officers worked to clear a crowd from the scene, where they located shell casings.

Police established a perimeter and are searching for the armed suspect.

As of 9:30 pm, the suspect was reportedly detained.

Some residents reported they did not hear an ambulance. The status of the victim is currently unknown.

An active police helicopter is currently in the area due to an incident reported at Meadows Canyon Trail.

Homicides in Oakland

This is Oakland homicide number 56. If you have any information about this incident, share it with Oakland police.

The 54th homicide of the year was earlier today.

The death comes as there has been a rise in homicides this year, driven by a rise in ghost guns and the inability for the city's Ceasefire program to operate fully and in person during the pandemic.

Last year at this time police had investigated 24 homicides in the city, the East Bay Times reported. Last year there were 109 homicides.

Before last year, the last time Oakland recorded more than 100 homicides was 2012, when there were 131, with 126 classified as murders.

