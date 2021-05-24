newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Homelessness blamed for more paraphernalia, drugs in parks

By Keri Thornton kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal law enforcement officials believe the increase of drugs and paraphernalia found in public areas is linked to the rise in homelessness and an amended law. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he met with city officials earlier this month after bike patrol officers seized a large amount of methamphetamine off the bike trail. Mayor Sue Catron and City Administrator Alan Chapman authorized TPD to have paid overtime shifts on the trails until the end of the fiscal year.

www.enidnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Society
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Homelessness#Drug Paraphernalia#Heroin#Street Drugs#Narcotic Drugs#The Daily Press#Schedule#Tahlequah Police#Drug Problems#Opioid Prescription Drugs#Methamphetamine#Narcotic Detectives#Alcohol Issues#Substance#Bike Patrol Officers#City Officials#Police Chief#Teens#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Victim in stabbing doesn't want to prosecute

Tahlequah police officials say the victim in a Saturday, May 15 stabbing is refusing to pursue prosecution. Police Chief Nate King said officers responded to the intersection of North Street and Trimble Avenue Saturday, May 15. “We had a fight that our day shift responded to [where they] arrived and...
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Former Oklahoma Prisons Boss Picked for County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

SHERIFF'S BEAT 5-16-21: Woman arrested after deputies see video footage

A woman was arrested after video footage showed her being the aggressor during a domestic dispute. Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded 479 Road on May 13 for a physical disturbance call. Dispatch advised the caller said Autumn Murphy hit him with pans and threatened to stab herself. Hendley arrived and was told Murphy and the victim had gotten into an argument. At some point, she began throwing cooking utensils at him, and made threats to hurt herself. The victim said he gathered all the knives and kept those out of Murphy's reach. Hendley was shown video footage of Murphy being the aggressor. Murphy was arrested and said she wanted to press charges on the victim for allegedly bruising her a few days prior. She claimed there were drugs under a bed, but Hendley was unable to find any.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

UPDATE: Stabbing victim identified; motive undetermined

The victim’s identity of Saturday’s stabbing has been released but no other details are available. Officials said Aaron McCool was stabbed several times and was airlifted to a hospital. A second victim suffered a single knife wound. The incident took place near the intersection of Trimble Avenue and North Street...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateTahlequah Daily Press

Many 'virtual' employees now returning to work

On May 11, the Oklahoma State Department of Health changed Cherokee County's status from yellow to green, and on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to go indoors without masks. These changes have prompted local employers to alter workplace expectations.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your job with Tahlequah Police Department. I am a full-time patrolman, tasked with patrolling, responding to calls for service and having general interactions with the public on a daily basis. 2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?. I chose law enforcement as a career based...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Local man taken to jail after officer finds police radio, paraphernalia

A man was hauled off to jail after officers found drugs, needles, and a police radio during a traffic stop. On May 10, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he ran the license plate information on a vehicle in front of him. The plate returned to 2009 Chevy Aveo that had an expired license plate. Scott noticed the year decal had a 2021 sticker and conducted a traffic stop.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

New commissioner Smith: experience led to election bid

Kevin Smith may be brand new to the street department but he's no stranger to the operations within the city of Tahlequah. City Street Commissioner Smith was sworn into office in early May and has since gotten down to business with street repairs and maintenance. "The streets are naturally the...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 5-13-21: Officers return twice to pick up vandal

Officers showed up at the same area after a man was seen destroying property and trying to determine whether vehicles were unlocked. On May 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Linney Breaux’s on a trespassing complaint. Brandon Linney said Matthew Spencer was on the property, trying to see if vehicles were unlocked in the parking lot. Linney said Spencer left, and he wanted to press charges for trespassing. Qualls found Spencer near Hit N Run, began to arrest him for trespassing, and proceeded to handcuff him. Spencer pulled away as Officer Michael Gray arrived, and the two officers arrested him. Spencer was taken to jail, where he became uncooperative and said he wasn’t going to get out of the patrol unit. The man was forced out and escorted inside the jail. Spencer refused to follow orders and was taken to the ground. Sgt. Shawn Presley called Qualls and advised to add charges of destruction of property for a call taken earlier in the day. Presley was assigned to investigate that call at Carl’s Jr. Employees said Spencer was seen damaging the outside wall by hitting it with a stick. Spencer was booked in for trespassing, resisting arrest, and destruction or property.
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

EDITORIAL: CDC says masks off, with caveats

Many area residents may be relieved to hear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can now take their masks off, even indoors. Others, however, will remain careful, regardless of whether they've been inoculated. The news is good, if...
Tahlequah, OKAllied News

Cherokee Nation Marshal Service rises to challenge of McGirt ruling

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is taking more calls and dealing with more cases in the wake of the Supreme Court’s historic McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, but the job for officers remains the same. The high court determined last year that Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished,...
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

SHERIFF’S BEAT 5-14-21: Heroin, meth pop up again in busts

Two people were arrested after deputies discovered heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On May 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had items hanging from the rearview mirror. Slynda Landaverde gave the deputy her driver’s license and proof of insurance. Broderick asked the passenger for a name, which was given as Jayce Miller, who claimed nothing to do with the vehicle. District 27 Agent Travis Saulsberry arrived and had his K-9 partner do an air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the passenger side door and all occupants were told to exit the vehicle. Broderick searched Miller and found a syringe in his pocket. Deputies found prescription bottle with Landaverda’s name on it that contained a brown-like tar substance in aluminum foil. Landaverde said she didn’t know what the substance was because it wasn’t hers. Landaverde told Broderick that Miller handed her the aluminum foil and told her to hide it. Field tests on the tar and syringe were positive for heroin and methamphetamine. Landaverde was transported to jail and booked for a warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Miller was charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.