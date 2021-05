After officially coming out as non-binary, Demi Lovato is opening up further about their journey. In an interview on Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays livestream on Friday, May 28, Demi talked about the process of sharing their truth with the world, explaining that they grew tired of living their life for other people, at the center of which is a patriarchal society. “When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’” Demi mused. “And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that.”