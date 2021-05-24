Pedagogy and Technology- 10 Ways for A Successful Marriage

Please join us on Tuesday, May 18th at 11am PDT for a pedagogy seminar by Dr. Kelsey Metzger of University of Minnesota, Rochester. Although many science educators are not formally taught in curriculum design, pedagogy, or learning theory, they are increasingly being asked to make evidenced-based decisions regarding their teaching, and to adopt effective student-centered teaching practices. How can science educators approach their teaching in ways that are similar to how they approach their work at the bench or in the field, particularly if they are trying out a new approach to teaching? Whether you are interested in evaluating student learning, perceptions, or attitudes, Kelsey will discuss ways to pose questions, gather evidence, and evaluate data to make informed decisions about teaching practices through the use of research vignettes from Kelsey's published and ongoing research including the assessment of active learning strategies and interventions designed to counter stereotype threat in STEM.