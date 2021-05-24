Pedagogy and Technology- 10 Ways for A Successful Marriage

Join ACRL for the interactive e-Learning course, “Developing Signature Pedagogies in Information Literacy,” to be offered June 7-July 2, 2021. Signature pedagogies are specific ways of teaching that move students to develop the habits of mind of a professional or disciplinarian (Ciccone, 2009). This concept is widely discussed in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning literature in other disciplines, but has yet to make its way into common conversation in information literacy. Throughout the four weeks, participants will spend time in conversation to deepen their understanding of the mental processes they go through when they work with information, while also discussing commonly used pedagogies to teach information literacy. Participants can expect to engage in readings and discussion about signature pedagogies. The end product in the course will be a lesson plan that includes the use of an identified pedagogy that teaches habits of mind necessary to be literate in information.