If you have kids and make less than $150,000 a year you can expect a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child starting on July 15th. Qualifying families will receive a payment on the 15th of each month through the end of the year. Families will receive the full $300 for every child they have under the age of 6 and $250 for every child over 6 and most will have the money deposited directly into their bank account.