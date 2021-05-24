WESTFORD CLIMATE ACTION Brings Lawmakers to May 25 Meeting
Westford Climate Action has scheduled a meeting with Jim Arciero, our State Representative, and Joan Meschino, (D) Hull who will be giving a presentation on Zoom on the new Next Generation Road Map and what it will mean for towns like Westford. Joan was one of the authors of the first Road Map and an excellent presenter if you haven't heard her before.