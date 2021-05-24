Legendary concert promoter gives behind the stage look at music business in 'All Exce$$'
If you can name a band or comedian over the past 45 years, there's a good chance that legendary concert promoter Danny Zelisko has worked with them and is a part of his famous Rolodex. From Bon Jovi, U2, Pink Floyd, KISS to James Brown, No Doubt, Nirvana, The Police and Guns 'N Roses, he's stood shoulder to shoulder with them and forged enduring friendships and countless memories that have lasted nearly 50 years.fox38corpuschristi.com