€6.79M Country Mansion on 10 Acres Near Paris, France (PHOTOS)
€6.79M Country Mansion on 10 Acres Near Paris, France. A prestigious property in a quiet residential area, completed by an annexed house on a 10 acre plot near Paris, France is on the market for €6.79 million. On the ground floor this property offers an entrance hall, large living room and dining room all opening onto a 1,600 square foot terrace. On the garden floor there is a games room, vaulted room and summer kitchen. Upstairs are five bedrooms with bathroom and shower room, a gym with shower room opening on to a 753 square foot terrace. There is a large garage in the basement. The property is on the market for €6.79 million with Nathalie Faës of Agence Varenne.www.priceypads.com