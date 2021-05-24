newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

€6.79M Country Mansion on 10 Acres Near Paris, France (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article€6.79M Country Mansion on 10 Acres Near Paris, France. A prestigious property in a quiet residential area, completed by an annexed house on a 10 acre plot near Paris, France is on the market for €6.79 million. On the ground floor this property offers an entrance hall, large living room and dining room all opening onto a 1,600 square foot terrace. On the garden floor there is a games room, vaulted room and summer kitchen. Upstairs are five bedrooms with bathroom and shower room, a gym with shower room opening on to a 753 square foot terrace. There is a large garage in the basement. The property is on the market for €6.79 million with Nathalie Faës of Agence Varenne.

www.priceypads.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#France#Acre#Terrace#Square Foot#Dining Room#Ground Floor#Basement#Summer Kitchen#Garage#Upstairs#Shower Room#Bathroom#Country#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
Forbes

If Paris Is Not Yet Ready For A Visit, The Rest Of France Is Waiting

It may take a while before a big capital city like Paris can rebound fully from Covid, but the loosening up of travel restrictions in France makes the thought of visiting the rest of the country that can return to normal faster a fine idea. Just before Covid shut everything in France down, I was able to visit some of the wonderful smaller cities in Normandy (which I’ve already reported on) and Brittany, some home to France’s greatest cathedrals.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Paris Cafés Reopen as Outdoor Dining Resumes in France

Paris café culture has kicked back into life as lockdowns eased up in France after half a year of closures. The long-anticipated lifting of restrictions on outdoor dining prompted a flood of locals to terraces of bars and restaurants across the city, defying fears that occasional bad weather would dampen spirits.
Designstreetartnews.net

“BTC Flower Vs Elon” by Ludo in Paris, France

French street artist Ludo recently worked on a striking new piece in Paris. Entitled “BTC Flower Vs Elon”, this crypto-currency mural features Ludo’s iconic Bitcoin flower with a tombstone of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk. We all know (even Elon) that Lithium-ion batteries are needed to make our electronic devices...
Entertainmentescunited.com

France: Paris will host the next Junior Eurovision

After Valentina won for France last year in Poland, French broadcaster was eager to be the next host. Today, in a special press conference, it was confirmed that Paris will host the 19th Junior Eurovision Song Contest on December 19th in La Seine Musicale located on Seguin Island. The slogan...
Minoritieseuropanews20.com

France: Paris declared an "LGBTQI+ freedom zone"

The city of Paris declared itself a "LGBTQI+ freedom zone" on International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, in a symbolic move to recognize sexual and gender minorities. It also organized the Global Conference on LGBTI+ Youth Rights and Inclusion. On Monday, Paris city hall said it would table a...
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

Meliá launches the reopening of hotels in Spain | Hotel News, rss1

Meliá Hotels International plans a major reopening of establishments in the coming weeks. After registering a vertiginous increase in reservations as a result of the end of the state of alarm, and trusting in a prompt resumption of international tourism, the chain has set itself the objective of having 85% of its hotels in Spain operational during this same month of June ( Meliá will open 110 hotels in Spain by June, more than 70% of the total).
RestaurantsRegister Citizen

Restaurants ready as Poland lifts more pandemic restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many restaurants in Poland prepared to welcome customers inside Friday following months of lockdown restrictions that deeply undercut business. Food establishments were allowed to resume indoor service at 50% capacity after the country reported steady declines in new coronavirus infections and deaths. Wedding parties also are permitted for no more than 50 people, excluding those who are fully vaccinated.
Lifestyledesignboom.com

steven holl expands its loisium hotel in austria with monumental vaulting

Along a gently sloping vineyard in in langenlois, austria, steven holl architects completes a 30-room extension for its loisium hotel. working again with associate architects, sam-ott-reinisch, the new structure expands on the concept for the resort’s original 2005 design for the loisium hotel and wine center. the loisium hotel and wine center celebrate the local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. the historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 900 years old, underlies the urban plan of the town. the first two buildings of the loisium campus sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the wine center embedded within the vineyards and the hotel referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above. together these three elements represented three basic types of architecture: under, in, and over the ground.
Businessirei.com

Immobel sells carbon-neutral office building in Brussels

Immobel, the largest listed property developer in Belgium, has sold shares of the company that owns Commerce 46, a sustainable office building in Brussels, to Allianz Real Estate. The property is situated on the corner of Rue Belliard/Belliardstraat and Handelsstraat/Rue du Commerce in the European Quarter in Brussels. It is...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Praga Office & Garden // Jiri Lizler

Text description provided by the architects. The building located in the hearth of Karlín represents a significant part of local industrial heritage. Its genius loci recounts the story of the renowned car manufacturer Praga. The building has been transformed into a workspace named Praga Office & Garden. Architectonically, it has been a project of the klik architekti studio, which designed the new solution of the space drawing inspiration from car industry. “The investor’s vision was to create a unique space that would merge the industrial character of Karlín with the boutique identity of the brand Scott.Weber workspace.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Would You Furniture Your Living Room In Mid-Century Style?

Vintage style comes and goes, much like sartorial fashion. Vintage style is a big family that belongs to the past but generally not so distant, a good hundred years at most. If we go back further, we tend to fall into the classic. While a few years ago, the Art Deco and Art Nouveau styles had made a big comeback in our interiors, it is the turn of the mid-century style. Between the 40s and the 60s with functional furniture, a look recognizable from afar and lots of character.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Plan Architect designs dormitory building with zigzag balconies ensuring more sunlight in Thailand

Bangkok-based architecture practice Plan Architect has designed a dormitory building for the Nurse Dormitory Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand. Named Nurse Dormitory Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the 32,000-square-metre building features zigzag patterned balconies ensuring more sunlight and providing suitable space for planting trees and drying clothes according to the needs of the residents.
Interior DesignCONTEMPORIST

Accoya Wood Siding Creates A Weathered Look For This Lakeside Home

Wheeler Kearns Architects has designed a new home located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Designed for owners that moved from Germany to Michigan, the home combines a distinctly European minimalist aesthetic with materials like horizontal Accoya wood siding, cedar shingle roofing, and black window frames. The lakefront house showcases...
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Hotel Renovation – Homage To Luxurious Traditional Budapest Design

The construction of this building dates back to 1902, the year in which it was completed. The truth is that this Palace was a revolutionary building in the country at the beginning of the century, and today it remains one of the most emblematic buildings in Budapest. Its importance is such that it is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, being one of the two buildings commissioned by Her Imperial Highness and Royal Highness Maria Clotilde of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.
Middle Eastbreakingtravelnews.com

Aparthotel Adagio opens new property on Palm Jumeirah

Aparthotel Adagio continues to expand in the United Arab Emirates with the arrival of a second location in Dubai, Adagio Premium the Palm Dubai. The property is ideally located on the prominent palm-shaped Palm Jumeirah archipelago. The four-star property features 94 contemporary studios and 69 flats with balconies and sea...
Carshomecrux.com

These Immaculate Mirrored Cabins Will Form Part of Wellness Retreat in Canada

Architecture firm Leckie Studio and design agency Aruliden have designed a series of mirrored cabins. Designed for a project called Arcana, they are destined to be built on a naturally forested land of Toronto as a wellness retreat to offer visitors a way to forget urban life and spend some time in nature’s lap. The cabins with their reflective exterior walls seamlessly blend into surroundings.
Designworldarchitecture.org

Estudio Opaco completes House Santina with brick envelope in Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina-based architecture studio Estudio Opaco has completed a private house made of brick envelope that maintains privacy with play of light and shadow inside in Córdoba, Argentina. Named Casa Santina (or House Santina), the 420-square-metre house is located on a corner lot facing a historic school. The architects aimed to...