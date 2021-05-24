newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Half of US states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. The impact is starting to come into focus

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 25 states, plus Washington, DC, have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey,...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Washington Dc#Tsa#Vaccinations#Child Health#Population Health#Cdc#Health Care Workers#Disease Prevention#Population Control#Nyc#Msnbc#Tsa#Airlines For America#White House#Johns Hopkins University#Cbs#Americans#Burnout#Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
UPI News

Ex-FDA commissioner: U.S. must 'be clear' on purpose of COVID-19 travel restrictions

May 2 (UPI) -- Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday the United States must provide clearer reasons for COVID-19-related travel bans. Appearing on CBS News Face the Nation, Gottlieb, who currently sits on the board of Pfizer, said he was not sure what the Biden administration was "hoping to accomplish" in terms of preventing the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States after it announced plans to ban travel from India beginning Tuesday.
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

CDC Can Consider Lifting Indoor Covid Mask Mandates Now, Former FDA Chief Says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can start to consider lifting indoor mask mandates now, as more and more Americans are vaccinated. “I think we should start lifting these restrictions as aggressively as we put them in,” said Gottlieb. “We need to preserve the credibility of public health officials to perhaps reimplement some of these provisions as we get into next winter, if we do start seeing outbreaks again.”
Public Healthkisswtlz.com

Gottlieb calls for easing restrictions on indoor gatherings

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday that state and local governments should begin to ease restrictions on indoor gatherings and “allowing people to resume normal activity” as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I think we’re at the point in...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Local 'Trusted Messengers' Key To Boosting COVID Vaccinations, Surgeon General Says

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing down in this country, not because of any vaccine shortage but because some Americans don't want to get vaccinated. President Biden addressed this yesterday. He announced a change to his national vaccination strategy, a change that will move distribution away from mass vaccination sites to concentrate on more local areas. Now, the president says his goal is to get 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
Public HealthKOMO News

Masks off: Officials reevaluating mandates for indoor mask use

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Leading public health figures suggested over the weekend that it was time to reevaluate requirements for wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more than half of all American adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. On CBS's "Face...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

US Surgeon General: Child vaccines key to going maskless this fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told News4Jax on Thursday that he plans to vaccinate his children, 3 and 4 years old, when the coronavirus vaccine is available for them. In the meantime, the nation’s top doctor is encouraging children 12-15 years old to get vaccinated as pharmacies...
HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Murthy appeal to parents to get their kids vaccinated

Washington DC [US], May 15 (ANI): US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has made an appeal to the people of the United States to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that is aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy among some parents in the country. An advisory panel of the...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend, state nearing half of all adults fully vaccinated

May 21—COVID-19 cases in Illinois are continuing to decline, another sign of progress as Illinois nears full reopening in June. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a decrease of 20% over the previous week and of 61% since April 9, when the spring spike hit a high of 4,004 cases. The statewide positivity rate remains steady at 2.7% with the rate as a percentage of total test ticked down to 2.2%, the lowest since March 15.