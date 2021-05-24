Donald H. Pittman

Don Pittman, age 91, of Big Lake, MN passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 at his home in Big Lake with family by his side. Don was born in Ronneby, MN on April 24, 1929, married Alice Marie Durgin on April 28, 1948 and raised his family in Santiago Township and Big Lake, MN. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie (Durgin); son, Andrew Paul; grandchildren, Patty (Allan’s) and Christopher (Colleen’s); sister, Donna Keeler; and brother, James Pittman. Don is survived by his sister, Alice “Honey” Klatt; children, Lawrence (Lynn), William (Karin), Russell, Allan, Colleen, Michael (Teresa) and Robert; grandchildren, Micah, Shannon, Marsha, Jason, William, Anthony and JR; nine great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 440 Lake St. N, Big Lake, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.