Minorities

First Parish hosts anti-racism vigil

hometownweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing in on the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, First Parish Unitarian Universalist held an anti-racism vigil, to both “honor those who have lost their lives due to the devastating effects of racism,” and “support those who have dealt with the impacts of racism in their daily lives, listen to personal stories that may help us better acknowledge and understand the unity in our neighbors, and to reflect on our own awakenings in an effort to become a more inclusive and welcome community.”

hometownweekly.net
