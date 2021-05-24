First Parish hosts anti-racism vigil

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts is pictured beside an ivy-covered tree on March 21.Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily. “Anti-Racism: A Year of Creative Activism at Tufts” highlighted initiatives that have sprung up across the university over the past year. It was sponsored by the Daynard Microgrant for Collaborations in Racial Justice at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and brought together individuals from all corners of the Tufts community. The event, which took place on April 20 on Zoom, underscored the versatility of the anti-racism initiatives and the power that art has in society to actively fight against racism.