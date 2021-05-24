Vegan Mac & Cheese

newsbreak-logo
Weelicious
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Vegan Mac and Cheese is super “cheesy”, creamy and delicious. You’d never even guess it have zero cheese whatsoever!. More and more these days, I see parents raising their kids to eat a vegan diet. That means no meat, dairy, eggs, honey or any other food derived from animal products. For many kids, that might translate to no fun. A life with no mac and cheese could be a very sad place, but luckily a vegan mom I know taught me years ago how to make this “cheesy”, full-flavored pasta dish which my kids still adore.

weelicious.com
