Vegan Mac & Cheese
This Vegan Mac and Cheese is super “cheesy”, creamy and delicious. You’d never even guess it have zero cheese whatsoever!. More and more these days, I see parents raising their kids to eat a vegan diet. That means no meat, dairy, eggs, honey or any other food derived from animal products. For many kids, that might translate to no fun. A life with no mac and cheese could be a very sad place, but luckily a vegan mom I know taught me years ago how to make this “cheesy”, full-flavored pasta dish which my kids still adore.weelicious.com